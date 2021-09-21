At least 201 deaths this year have been attributed to drug overdoses in New Hampshire, with another 83 possible drug deaths awaiting the results of toxicology testing, according to data released Monday by the state’s chief medical examiner’s office.
As in previous years, fentanyl was involved in most of the confirmed drug deaths, with 139 reported so far. Heroin was involved in four deaths, the data show.
At least 27 deaths have involved methamphetamine, and 20 have involved cocaine.
New Hampshire’s number of fatal overdoses skyrocketed starting in 2013 and 2014 as part of a nationwide epidemic. Fatal overdoses in the Granite State peaked in 2017, with a confirmed total of 490. These numbers dropped two years in a row in 2018 and 2019, with 471 and 415 confirmed drug deaths, respectively.
So far, 417 deaths in 2020 have been confirmed to have been caused by drugs, and one is still pending toxicology testing.
The Doorway — a referral hub for people to get help with substance use disorders — is at 24 Railroad St. in Keene and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.