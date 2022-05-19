We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A day after releasing a composite sketch of a person of interest in a Concord double murder and increasing the award to help find the killer to $33,500, police investigating the deaths of Steve and Wendy Reid have received more than 100 new calls and tips.
On Tuesday, the Concord Police Department and New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced they were seeking to identify and contact a man with brown hair seen wearing a dark blue jacket and khaki-colored near the Broken Ground trails on April 18, the day the couple went missing after leaving for an afternoon walk.
The Reids’ bodies were found days later on April 21, in the woods off the Marsh Loop trail.
The white man shown in the sketch is a “person of interest” in the case, meaning he could be a witness or a suspect. Concord Police are asking that anyone who can identify the individual contact the department or the Concord Regional Crimeline.
The Concord Regional Crimeline reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the Reids’ murders has increased from $5,000 to $33,5000, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said on Tuesday.
One anonymous donor contributed $20,000 for tips to the reward received within the next 60 days. The Concord Police Patrolmen’s Association and Supervisors Association and the Retired New Hampshire State Police Troopers Association also donated funds to the reward.
“Certainly there have been tips that have been helpful,” Ward said on Tuesday. “Some of those tips have been helpful and been useful to investigators as this investigation has progressed.”
Investigators have received about 270 tips in total, Department of Justice Director of Communications Michael Garrity said Wednesday.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
Tips can be made to Concord Police at (603) 225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100.
