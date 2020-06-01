The state announced 106 new positive test results for COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total to 4,651. Three more people, all 60 years or older, have died, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
None of the new cases is in Cheshire County. The three people who died — two men and one woman — are from Rockingham and Hillsborough counties. A total of 245 people have died in New Hampshire due to COVID-19, the state says.
Of the new cases, two people have been hospitalized, for a total of 451 people, or 10 percent of the total cases. The percent of positive cases has been at about 5 percent recently, according to a graphical representation of that data from the state health department.
Some 72,456 tests have been administered, according to Sunday’s report.