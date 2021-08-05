The N.H. Executive Council has approved $1.6 million in federal funding for taxiway rehabilitation at Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey.
The five-member council — which met at the Colonial Performing Arts Center’s Showroom venue in Keene on Wednesday — voted unanimously to allocate $1.45 million from a Federal Aviation Administration grant and a little more than $160,000 in CARES Act dollars for the taxiway work.
This work will improve the conditions of the airport’s main taxiway, according to Airport Director Dave Hickling, who noted that Dillant-Hopkins has several small feeder taxiways that run into the primary one.
“It’s great because its 100 percent federally funded, it takes care of a lot of the infrastructure when we get these airport improvement funds,” Hickling said. “So the FAA invests in the community and in the airport; it’s money the community doesn’t have to spend. “
The federal money will cover the entire cost of the project, save for a single dollar that will be contributed by Keene, said Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Concord Democrat whose district covers much of the Monadnock Region.
Currently, the airport is working on a project to extend the main taxiway so it runs the entire length of the airport’s runway, Hickling said. The funds approved Wednesday will be used to repair the pavement that’s already there, he said.
According to a memo to the council and Gov. Chris Sununu from N.H. Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan, the project was originally approved by the council in October 2019, but the department had to re-bid the design work for reasons related to the grant funding, which necessitated splitting the project into two phases. The state received four bids, the lowest of which was from Sur Construction West, a Winchester-based company, Sheehan wrote.
The first phase will include rehabbing the taxiway, construction engineering services, grading, pavement marking and erosion-control work. According to Sheehan’s memo, the taxiways have long outlived their projected useful life.
“Taxiways A, A3, and T were rehabilitated in 1979 and are now over 40-years old,” she wrote. “FAA guidance expects that airport pavement should last a minimum of 20 years. The taxiway pavement conditions were rated as ‘fair’ and in deteriorating condition by the 2017 Airport Master Plan.”
The second phase, which will include new taxiway-edge lighting, signage and drainage, will be funded with a separate FAA grant, the memo says. Hickling said the city has already applied for the funding to cover that portion of the project.
“It’s very exciting that we can get the federal government to invest in the community,” Hickling said. “It shows they understand the importance and value of the airport to our community.”