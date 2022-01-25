Local officials renewed their calls Monday for increased state funding, which they said is needed to address large, unmet obligations to New Hampshire communities and would help cut property taxes.
Keene has lost out on millions of dollars in recent years because the state has routinely ignored those commitments, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said at an annual meeting of city leaders and state lawmakers from Cheshire County.
That includes more than $12 million owed to the city since 2010, when New Hampshire stopped sharing a portion of general tax revenue with municipalities, she said. Keene should have also received an extra $9 million from a state tax on meals, hotel stays and vehicle rentals if 40 percent of that revenue went back to municipalities, as the law originally required, according to Dragon.
Despite initially committing to sharing that revenue with cities and towns, elected officials in Concord have instead diverted the money to state programs in the past.
Without those funds, as well as millions more the state has withheld from the N.H. Retirement System in recent years, Dragon said local communities are forced to make up the difference by raising property taxes.
“What happens at the Statehouse definitely impacts us locally,” she said at Monday night’s legislative meeting, held at County Hall on Court Street and also broadcast on Zoom.
That so-called downshifting of costs “undermines” local government, Keene Mayor George Hansel told the city councilors and state lawmakers in attendance.
Hansel said he and city councilors hear from their constituents constantly about the need to reduce property taxes. But without more financial help from the state, he said, the city is in a tough spot.
Nonetheless, Hansel hailed as a “victory” the recent news that New Hampshire communities got $100 million in Meals and Rooms tax revenue this fiscal year — 45 percent more than last fiscal year.
Those funds went into local coffers in December after lawmakers designated 30 percent of the revenue for municipalities in last year’s state budget. While still below the previous 40-percent obligation, Hansel said the funding bump — which came amid pressure from Keene officials for the state to share more from the Meals and Rooms tax — can be a template for further success.
“It’s a case where some concerted advocacy made a difference,” he said.
The annual legislative meeting has focused on different topics over the years and gives policymakers a chance to hear from the N.H. Municipal Association — a Concord nonprofit that advises cities and towns — on new bills in the Statehouse. Although no specific strategies to boost state revenue-sharing were discussed Monday, Hansel said he may organize more meetings to outline those plans.
As part of their continued push, County Commissioner Chris Coates said local leaders should collaborate with others in New Hampshire who also think municipalities need more help.
“We can make change if we can start getting other people on board with us,” he said. “… “We need state government to recognize that shifting costs onto local property taxpayers is not sustainable.”
That starts with making sure the state has enough money to share, according to state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, who noted that the Republican-led Legislature cut business taxes last year.
“You can’t cut your revenue sources,” he said.