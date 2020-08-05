N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday announced additional funding for smaller farms under the N.H. Agriculture COVID-19 Relief Program.
During an afternoon news conference, Sununu said that approximately $1 million would be added to the program to assist farms that had less than $50,000 in gross sales in 2019. Farms that had $50,000 or more in gross sales last year can also apply for funding if they missed the deadline for the program’s last round.
“This part of the program is really designed around specialty crop producers,” Sununu said. “They’re intended to support those organizations, those small micro-farms that do have COVID-related expenses.”
Sununu said a program designed for larger farms was created earlier this year. The initial allocation for the program was $10 million in CARES Act funding, aimed at helping dairy farmers, specialty crop producers and maple producers.
The application period for the latest round of funding begins Thursday and will run through the end of the month. Information: www.goferr.nh.gov, by clicking “COVID Expenditures.”