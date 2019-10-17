In March, Chesterfield voters led the state when they approved partnering with a private company to improve Internet service in town. And as another budget season approaches, communities across the Monadnock Region are looking to follow suit.
Chesterfield was the first New Hampshire community to take advantage of Senate Bill 170, legislation sponsored by Keene Democrats N.H. Sen. Jay V. Kahn and Rep. John Bordenet. Signed into law in 2018, the bill allows municipal governments to issue bonds for building broadband infrastructure in areas not served by a commercial provider.
In Chesterfield’s case, the project won’t affect local taxes, as the provider the town is partnering with — Consolidated Communications — agreed to guarantee the $1.8 million bond over 20 years and contribute about $2.5 million in additional funding. The principal and interest on the bond will be paid for through an up-to-$10 monthly infrastructure fee added to subscribers’ service charges.
In March, officials said the project would likely take between 12 and 24 months to complete.
Officials from several area towns say Chesterfield’s success has sparked new discussions around how to solve the problem of inadequate Internet access in rural New Hampshire.
Last week, Dublin’s board of selectmen voted to authorize the town’s broadband committee to begin negotiating with Consolidated Communications — the same company Chesterfield is contracting with. According to Peter “Sturdy” Thomas, a member of the Dublin Broadband Committee and a former selectman, the company’s proposal was one of five submitted in response to a request for proposals put out this summer.
The committee chose to move forward with Consolidated Communications because the proposal was the “most economical” and would take the least amount of time to complete, Thomas said. The project would be structured much like it was in Chesterfield, he said, relying on user fees rather than taxes to cover the cost of the bond.
The committee is in the process of negotiating a contract with the company, he said, and hopes to bring it to voters at the town’s annual meeting in March. Thomas said he’s thrilled the committee will finally be able to bring something forward to address the lack of adequate service.
“To me, from my perspective in today’s age, it’s like the electric light project that they had ... getting that last mile out to the barns and the very rural areas. It’s similar to putting the interstates in and how that has opened up commerce. And I look at this as just another step in that progression of life,” Thomas said. “I think it’s very important to keep our region and communities vibrant.”
If Dublin becomes the second community in New Hampshire to benefit from the bill, Westmoreland hopes to become the third, according to John Snowdon, a member of the town’s broadband advisory committee. Westmoreland has released a request for proposals with a deadline of Nov. 1, he said.
Senate Bill 170 defines areas that are “unserved” as those with a rate of transmission that falls below the Federal Communications Commission’s minimum download speed of 25 Mbps and upload speed of 3 Mbps. (At least 5 Mbps is needed to stream content on platforms like Netflix, according to Consumer Reports, while shows and movies in 4K high definition require more like 18 Mbps). In a survey distributed by the broadband committee, about 89 percent of respondents in Westmoreland said their service didn’t meet those minimum speeds, Snowdon said.
Harrisville’s broadband committee has also been exploring using the bill to increase local access, according to Andrew Maneval, one of the committee’s members. The town recently received responses to a request for information on local broadband access, and hopes to put out a request for proposals within the next few weeks, he said.
Though some areas of Harrisville are well connected, residents say there’s a need for faster speeds for businesses and students who must access the Internet for school.
“So we’re always confronting that the FCC minimums are really not what anyone wants anymore or expects,” Maneval said. “And so, it’s not just a question of unserved; it’s a question of underserved on a trending line that’s going toward much more speed and so forth.”
Officials in the towns stressed that without a measure like Senate Bill 170, it would be extremely difficult for towns to shoulder the cost of building broadband infrastructure. And Snowdon believes bolstering the network will also bolster rural areas of the state that may have traditionally been overlooked by businesses looking to relocate.
“This isn’t a Westmoreland problem. This is a New Hampshire problem, and really it’s everywhere but the southeastern part of the state. From the north-central all the way to the southwestern corridor, this is a statewide problem that we have to solve, and the state itself is not going to give us the money to do it,” Snowdon said. “So to have Jay [Kahn] come through with smart legislation to be able to allow the towns to bond for this is a major milestone.”