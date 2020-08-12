The N.H. Office of Strategic Initiatives has released upwardly revised figures regarding the number of Stoddard properties that will benefit from a recently announced grant through the state’s Connecting NH Emergency Broadband Expansion Program.
There are 415 Stoddard properties set to benefit from the grant, for a total of $477,000. The complete list of streets that will be involved in the program are as follows:
Cove Woods Road, Dutton Farm Road, East Road, Granite Lake Road, North Shore Road, Route 9, Wendy Road, Anderson Road, Birch Point Lane, Bridge Hill Road, Brook Drive, Carr Avenue, Congdon Cove, Eva Lane, Fernwood Road, Fox Run Road, Kennedy Brook Drive, Kings Highway, Lake View, Murdough Road, Olde Colony Way, Penny Lane, Pine Top Road, Pond Point Road, Route 123, Shedd Hill Road, Spruce Cove Lane, St. Nicholas Drive, Stacey Road, Stoddard Beach Road, Stoddard Point Way, Stone Road, Valley Road, Whitney Road and Zinns Road.
The state initially said some 395 properties would be eligible for high-speed Internet.