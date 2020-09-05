MANCHESTER — The number of families seeking food from the N.H. Food Bank nearly tripled since the COVID-19 pandemic began, increasing from about 200 to 250 families a week to 500 to 650, according to Nancy Mellitt, director of development for the N.H. Catholic Charities program.
She said one in 7 Granite Staters or 14.2 percent of the population are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where they will get their next meal.
Normally, the food bank distributes about 1.4 million pounds of food a month. “Last year we distributed a little more than 14.2 million pounds of food,” she said. “Right now (Aug. 20), we have distributed 10,554,610 pounds of food statewide with four months to go.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1.2 pounds of food is the equivalent of one meal. It means that so far this year the food bank has given out 8,795,553 meals.
The food bank does not gather information about who they serve or the reasons why they need food. Anecdotally, she believes more people are coming because of the lack of another stimulus, the federal government eliminating the extra $600 in unemployment insurance and the start of evictions.
She said the food bank only deals with individuals at mobile food pantries and mainly works with other organizations and groups that serve people directly.
Berlin
One of those is the Feeding Hope Food Pantry at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Berlin.
Sarah Swift, director, said the pantry has seen a decline in families seeking food, probably because of the weekly food giveaways that the N.H. Food Bank has held since May and the $600 increase in unemployment.
“For the most part, the only difference is we’ve seen less of a flow of families and more of a flow of individuals or one or two people in a household,” she said. “ The number of elderly seeking food has also increased.”
She said not everybody can go to the mobile pantry because they don’t have a job and/or don’t have a car.
With no additional stimulus since May and a decrease in unemployment compensation, Swift said people are grappling with the uncertainties.
“As the extra monies and giveaways have stopped folks are now starting to look more heavily to us again to help with the otherwise food insecurity they often face,” she said. “The count is starting to climb back up. They are also reaching out for personal items like toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste.”
With the mobile pantries, she said food distribution in the state’s most northern county has tripled. One client, who needs food delivered to her because of a medical condition, only received one box of food and not all the supplies. Another client, who waited at the mobile pantry, said she had to throw out a lot of vegetables because they weren’t good.
“She was upset,” Swift said. “She had waited for a long time wanting to get fresh produce for her family.”
There have been some hiccups in the food distribution network, Mellitt said. Swift said you just don’t know how long the produce has been in transport.
“We are trying to get it from the farmers,” she said. The N.H. Food Bank gave the pantry $1,000 to buy fresh produce from local farmers or at farmers’ market.
Keene
On a recent Wednesday night at The Community Kitchen in Keene, workers distributed hot to-go meals to 122 people. Peggy Higgins, administrative manager, said they usually served between 75 and 80. Another 300 families have access to food on a weekly basis through its food pantry.
She said 24 percent of their clients are age 60 and over, many of whom do not want to come to the kitchen at present because of COVID-19.
“We’ve seen about a 30 percent increase from before (COVID),” she said.
For now, no one can dine in at the facility but the daily to-go meals are complete hot meals including a salad, main entrée, fruit, starch and dessert.
When the pandemic hit, she said it was harder to obtain food because the distribution network was disrupted but that has since improved.
Manchester
Kyle Chumas, director of marketing and communications for Families in Transitions/New Horizons, said there has been roughly a 25 percent reduction in the number of meals served for various reasons including steps taken for social distancing per COVID guidelines.
On March 13, Gov. Chris Sununu issued his stay-at-home order. At that time, for a weekend, the shelter closed so it could reduce the number of participants. Its volunteer food service teams were also suspended.
When it reopened, the number of residents allowed inside the Manchester facility was roughly cut in half. It later opened a temporary shelter on Union Street that could house about 70 people.
What also changed was how pantry items were distributed. Now, nonperishable boxes are provided and by appointment only. Residents of the shelter are the only ones allowed to use its dine-in facility. This week, it started a to-go meal program as a way to reach those in homeless encampments across the city. Those residents will have to go to the Manchester facility to get the meals.
Another reason the numbers are down, Chumas said, is that SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program), formerly known as food stamps, benefits also increased. Families that qualified received an additional $5.70 per child per school day from March 16 through June 15. For a family with two children, it meant an extra $57 per week. Other factors were the extra $600 per week in unemployment and the school district making lunches for students.
Additionally, summer is the time when the number of people using the shelter generally decreases.
“We definitely have not served the same number of families,” he said. “It’s actually been a reduction in the number of families we’ve served month to month.”
Still from March through July, Fit/New Horizons served 73,201 meals to participants in its various housing programs including the emergency shelter and 300 families per month, on average, received non-perishable food boxes from its Food Pantry.
While the numbers are down at FIT/New Horizons, it does not mean that the need has disappeared.
They are not the sole provider of food in the city. There are more than a dozen other programs and pantries, many operated by local churches.
For instance, every Saturday at 8:30 a.m., people line up in the parking lot of the JFK Coliseum in Manchester for food distributed by Food For Children, a non-profit (501-c3), non-denominational ministry working as an inner-city mission. They also receive provisions from the N.H. Food Bank and, according to its website, each week distribute food to between 350 and 400 families.
The Seacoast
Gather (Food Pantry) in Portsmouth, founded in 1816 by some women to feed local fishermen’s families, serves 45 Seacoast communities including Kittery and York, Maine.
Seneca Bernard, associated executive director, said the amount of food being distributed on the Seacoast has more than doubled since COVID-19. Pre-COVID-19, the pantry distributed about 100,000 to 110,00 pounds of food per month. In March, at the beginning of the pandemic, they gave out about 150,000 pounds of food. By July, the monthly distribution climbed to 200,000 pounds.
Many factors contributed to the increase, Bernard said, including operating weekly mobile food markets, instead of biweekly ones, and providing meals for kids when they went to remote learning.
“Giving communities access to food is certainly one of the reasons for the increase,” he said.
Gather has not had a problem accessing food, thanks to the community and the N.H. Food Bank. Last year, Bernard said, its Fill the Hall event at the Music Hall where the goal is to fill every seat with a bag of food, brought in 9,000 pounds of food. This year, three times the amount — 27,000 pounds of food — were raised along with monetary donations.
“We’ve worked a lot with the N.H. Food Bank,” he said. “They’ve helped us procure a large amount of food.” The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides produce, meat, and cheese boxes which Gather obtains from the food bank.
“As our numbers have gone up, we’ve asked them for more and they have been able to obtain them for us,” Bernard said.
Gather is seeing an uptick in numbers with the expiration of the $600 in extra unemployment compensation.
“We have prepared for it,” he said. “We are able to purchase more food than in the past. We have enough food at this point.”
Gather has been able to have fresh produce with the help of local farmers and home gardeners. One program — Grow for Gather — encourages gardeners to grow a row of food for the pantry or to bring in surplus.
“Many more people contributed this year,” Bernard said. “We are seeing donations almost every single day from gardeners.”