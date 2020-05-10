Seven more local school districts have added their support to the ConVal Regional School District's lawsuit arguing that the state fails to provide adequate education funding.
All of the member districts of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — comprising the Keene, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland districts — signed an amicus brief that argues the state's current education funding formula is unconstitutional. A total of 25 New Hampshire school districts, representing more than 30 percent of the state's public school students, along with the N.H. School Boards Association, signed the 49-page brief, which was filed with the state supreme court on April 17.
Amicus briefs are court filings from people and organizations interested in, but not directly involved with, cases. They typically support one side of the case, and provide the court with more information or additional arguments to consider, according to John Tobin, one of two Concord-based attorneys who authored the brief in the ConVal suit.
"Our main goal in filing the amicus brief is to help the Supreme Court understand how the current funding system works and to demonstrate the system’s unfairness," Tobin said in an email this week. "Our brief shows that the inequities have worsened in the past decade and that they affect school districts, students and taxpayers in every part of New Hampshire."
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said last week that the school boards of all seven member districts voted to sign the brief.
The ConVal Regional School District sued the state in March 2019 in Cheshire County Superior Court. The Winchester, Monadnock and Mascenic school districts later joined the suit, which argues that the state has failed to meet its constitutional obligation to adequately fund education. Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David W. Ruoff ruled largely in favor of the districts last June, but both sides have appealed to the N.H. Supreme Court.
Tobin said oral arguments before the Supreme Court could take place this summer, but they're more likely to occur in the fall. The court would then issue a ruling in the case, likely at least three months after oral arguments.
The amicus brief does not require the SAU 29 districts to have any continued involvement in the case, Tobin added.
ConVal's lawsuit is the latest in a line of school funding cases dating back to the early 1990s, when the state supreme court issued its landmark Claremont I and II decisions. Those opinions held that the state must fund an "adequate education."
For the current school year, the state provides districts with a baseline of $3,708 per student in "adequacy aid," plus additional amounts tied to students' socioeconomic status, how many are in special education programs and other factors.
Statewide, districts spent an average of $16,346 per student in fiscal year 2019, not including tuition to out-of-district schools, transportation, equipment and construction, according to data from the N.H. Department of Education.