The Keene Public Works Department will begin several road-repair projects Monday.
The department will be doing road-preservation work on Arch, Brook, Douglass, Edwards, Franklin, Grant, Gurnsey and Pearl streets. Also on the list is Main Street between Marlboro Street and Route 101. This work is expected to continue over the course of the next two weeks, depending on the weather.
Spot road repairs will also begin Monday on West Street between Pearl and School streets. That work is expected to be mostly finished by Monday afternoon, and more spot repairs are scheduled for Tuesday on Maple Street, weather permitting.
Travelers passing through work zones should expect delays. The public works department asks drivers to be aware of equipment and workers in the road and to follow directions from flag personnel.