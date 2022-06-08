Print
The following are cumulative select statewide and Monadnock Region candidate filings with the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office through Tuesday in a filing period that began June 1 and ends Friday. Several incumbents are running in new districts because of redistricting.

Democrats

United States Senator

Paul J. Krautmann, Keene

Representative in Congress

District 2

Ann McLane Kuster, Hopkinton (incumbent)

Executive Councilor

District 2

Michael J. Cryans, Hanover

Cinde Warmington, Concord (incumbent)

Cheshire County

District 1

Nicholas Germana, Keene

District 2

Dru Fox, Keene (incumbent)

District 3

Philip Jones, Keene

District 5

Lucy McVitty Weber, Walpole (incumbent)

District 6

Michael D. Abbott, Hinsdale (incumbent)

Cathryn A. Harvey, Chesterfield (incumbent)

District 7

John Bordenet, Keene (incumbent)

Shaun Filiault, Keene

District 9

Daniel Adams Eaton, Stoddard (incumbent)

District 10

Barry Faulkner, Swanzey (incumbent)

Bruce L. Tatro, Swanzey

District 13

Richard Ames, Jaffrey (incumbent)

District 15

Paul Berch, Westmoreland (incumbent)

District 16

Joseph Schapiro, Keene (incumbent)

District 18

Jeffrey C. Dickler, Rindge

John W. McCarthy, Jaffrey

Sheriff

Eli Rivera, Keene (incumbent)

Register of Deeds

Anna Z. Tilton, Keene (incumbent)

Register of Probate

Shaun Filiault, Keene

County Commissioner

District 2

Terry M. Clark, Keene (incumbent)

Hillsborough County

District 33

Peter R. Leishman, Peterborough (incumbent)

Ivy Vann, Peterborough (incumbent)

Republicans

Governor

Julian M. Acciard, Derry

Jay Lewis, Laconia

Thaddeus P. Riley, Brentwood

Karen Testerman, Franklin

United States Senator

Gerard Beloin, Colebrook

Donald C. Bolduc, Stratham

Bruce Fenton, Durham

Dennis Lamare, Lee

Edmond Laplante Jr., Richmond

Andy Martin, Manchester

Chuck Morse, Salem

Tejasinha Sivalingam, Ashland

John Berman, Richland, Wash.

Representative in Congress

District 2

Robert Burns, Pembroke

George Hansel, Keene

Dean A. Poirier, Concord

Lily Tang Williams, Weare

Executive Councilor

District 2

Harold F. French, Canterbury

Kim Strathdee, Lincoln

District 5

Dave Wheeler, Milford (incumbent)

Cheshire County

State Senator

District 10

Ian Freeman, Keene

Sly Karasinski, Swanzey

State Representative

District 5

John William Winter, Walpole

District 6

Rick Merkt, Westmoreland

District 9

Robert D’Arcy, Stoddard

District 11

Max Santonastaso, Winchester

District 12

Rita Mattson, Dublin

Donald R. Primrose, Dublin

Dick Thackston, Troy

District 14

John B. Hunt, Rindge (incumbent)

District 15

Malia Boaz, Westmoreland

Joseph Mirzoeff, Keene

John Schmitt, Keene

District 17

Daniel LeClair, Swanzey

Jennifer Rhodes, Winchester (incumbent)

District 18

Jim Qualey, Rindge (incumbent)

Matthew Santonastaso, Rindge (incumbent)

Sheriff

Jeffrey Selander, Rindge

Register of Deeds

Maria Santonastaso, Rindge

County Commissioner

District 3

Leo V. Plante, Dublin

