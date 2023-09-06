The final day to file for Keene’s upcoming municipal elections via candidacy declaration drew several contenders for city council and a ward clerk position. And though Tuesday marked the end of this particular filing period, anyone interested in running can still file via petition through Friday afternoon.
Thomas S. Plenda has entered the race for city council, Ward 5, against incumbent Thomas Powers, who previously filed for reelection to this seat.
Howard “Howie” Bagley is running to represent Ward 2 on the council, facing incumbent Robert C. Williams, who filed for another term this past Thursday.
The 15-member council — Keene’s governing body — contains two seats in each of the city’s five wards, and ward councilors are elected to four-year terms. One seat from each ward will be on November’s ballot.
Also on Tuesday, Councilor Kate Bosley filed for another at-large term on the city council. All five at-large seats — representing the entire city — are on the ballot, and had already drawn filings from incumbent Randy L. Filiault, incumbent Michael Remy, Ashok Bahl, Cora Angela Elliot, Edward J. Haas Jr. and Terry Clark. At-large councilors are elected to two-year terms.
Rounding out Tuesday’s filings, Jaime White declared candidacy for Ward 2 clerk.
People interested in filing by petition can do so, without paying a fee, by Friday at 5 p.m. Using a petition form available at the city clerk’s office at Keene City Hall, they must collect signatures from 50 registered voters in the ward or voting district they’d represent and submit the petition to the clerk’s office.
In addition to the city council, posts up for election are mayor and ward officers (moderators, selectmen, clerks and checklist supervisors).
