Sixteen people at Alpine Healthcare Center have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 amid an outbreak at the Keene nursing home, state health officials announced Thursday.
A total of 11 residents and five staff members have tested positive for the viral disease since the outbreak started, N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at a news conference that afternoon.
That's an increase from the eight cases — involving six residents and two employees — the facility confirmed Wednesday in response to a Sentinel inquiry.
No deaths have been attributed to the outbreak, health department spokeswoman Kathy Remillard said in an email Thursday afternoon.
Peak Healthcare owner Avi Goldstein — whose company acquired the 298 Main St. facility in November — has said the outbreak began in the last week of February.
Goldstein was not reachable for comment Thursday afternoon.
Some of the infected residents were fully vaccinated in December and January, Goldstein said Saturday. However, he said, others moved into the facility after those vaccination clinics and have not yet received a vaccine.
The vaccines manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals — all of which the federal government authorized for emergency use this winter — were highly effective in clinical trials at preventing severe disease caused by COVID-19, including death.
It is not yet clear how well the vaccines prevent infected people from spreading the virus, as opposed to just preventing illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A majority of Alpine Healthcare Center residents and staff have been vaccinated, according to Goldstein.
The facility is following public health protocols for dealing with COVID-19 cases, including isolating infected residents and requiring that staff wear personal protective equipment, Goldstein said Saturday.