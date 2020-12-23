New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced no additional deaths from COVID-19 but 624 more positive tests for the virus.
The newly reported positives include previously unannounced results stretching back several days but not test results that were still being processed. Fifteen of the 624 positives were from Cheshire County, 10 were from Sullivan County, and 89 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence for 27 was still being determined.
To date, 38,008 people statewide have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, about 81 percent (30,867) of whom have recovered, according to the most recently updated statistics from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of about 2 percent (656 people) have been attributed to COVID-19, while about 17 percent (6,485) have active infections.
The current cases include 265 for which the county of residence wasn’t yet known, 195 from Cheshire County, 53 from Sullivan County and 937 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Tuesday morning, 297 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.9 percent. The state health department doesn’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in its daily updates.