Two more residents and three more employees of Alpine Healthcare Center have tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak at the Keene nursing home, state health officials reported Thursday.
The new cases bring the total during the outbreak to 17 residents and 10 staff members, according to a weekly update on coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Thursday afternoon, no deaths had been associated with Alpine’s outbreak or the other two outbreaks currently being monitored by the state.
Peak Healthcare owner Avi Goldstein — whose company acquired the 298 Main St. facility in November — has said the outbreak began in the last week of February.
Goldstein has not responded to multiple requests from The Sentinel for updates on the outbreak over the past two weeks.
A majority of Alpine Healthcare Center residents and staff have been vaccinated, he said previously.
Some of the infected residents were fully vaccinated this winter, according to Goldstein. However, he said three weeks ago that others moved into the facility after those vaccination clinics and had not yet received a vaccine.
As with other vaccinations, it is possible to contract COVID-19 after being immunized, although symptoms should be milder.
Alpine Healthcare Center is following public health protocols for dealing with COVID-19 cases, Goldstein has said, including isolating infected residents and requiring that staff wear personal protective equipment.