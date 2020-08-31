Keene State College is aware of 10 students who have tested positive for COVID-19, only two of whom were living in the city when they received their results, a college spokeswoman said Monday.
The other eight have not yet moved in and either tested positive at check-in or while still living at home, spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said in an email. The Sentinel reported two of those cases last week.
About 60 percent of Keene State’s roughly 3,200 students live in its 11 on-campus residence halls. Students moved into the dorms Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Before arriving on campus, students were required to show they had tested negative for the novel coronavirus within the previous seven days.
On Sunday, Ricaurte said that a student living off campus had tested positive for the viral disease Friday. The student is isolating with her two roommates in their apartment, Ricaurte noted.
Late last week, Ricaurte also confirmed that a student resident assistant had tested positive. The RA, who had tested negative before arriving on campus Aug. 14, is isolating in Keene State's Monadnock Hall, according to Ricaurte. Six other students who were identified through contact tracing were told to quarantine, she said.