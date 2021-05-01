Keene is taking more time to consider a change to water rates due to ongoing concerns about how this would affect multi-family residences.
The city’s public works department has proposed switching from a volumetric rate, which charges all water customers the same rate for use, to a system that would include a “lifeline rate.” This means that water use up to a certain point — the city is proposing 600 cubic feet, or about 4,500 gallons, quarterly — would be charged at one rate, and anything beyond that would be charged at a slightly higher rate.
Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said the city needs to increase its water revenue to support capital improvement projects in the water department, and the proposed change is one way that could be accomplished. He also said, during a meeting of the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee last week, that the plan takes into account the city’s goals of supporting infrastructure and making services affordable.
“Right now, we are looking at an approximately 20 percent increase in revenues to be able to support the current water fund and the needs that have been identified,” he said during the meeting.
The rate structure change would affect only residential customers with meter sizes of five-eighths or three-fourths of an inch, Blomquist said, which are mostly used by single-family homes and smaller multi-family homes. In addition to the need to raise revenues, another goal of the proposed rate change is to encourage water conservation by providing an incentive to use less.
Blomquist explained that the two-tiered system would allow people who stay below the lifeline threshold to pay about the same amount they’re paying now. If the city continued with its current volumetric rate system, then everyone would see an increase, he said.
But some councilors questioned how those living in multi-family residences would be affected by the change. Those buildings often use a single meter to measure water use for all tenants rather than for individual units.
“I think the lifeline rate does a really good job of handling the examples [Blomquist] gave of a couple, a single person,” Councilor Michael Remy said. “But I think it doesn’t do a good job of handling a family of seven. It doesn’t do a good job of necessarily handling those two-unit or three-unit older homes that we have that have a lot of folks in them right now. And that’s the part that I’m a little bit concerned about.”
Councilor Raleigh Ormerod said that half of Keene’s residents live in rentals. And he questioned how many people in the city actually use less than 600 cubic feet of water per quarter.
Blomquist did not have that number at the meeting and said Friday that city staff are studying the issue.
After City Manager Elizabeth Dragon noted that the city does not have to implement the two-tiered rate system — it can instead continue with a volumetric rate applied to all consumption equally — Ormerod suggested a third option: raising the threshold for the lifeline rate.
“I do not see who the lifeline rate helps, I don’t know how many people it’s actually going to help, especially at that level,” Ormerod said. “I think we can raise the lifeline rate, and recalculate it.”
The FOP committee voted unanimously to place the item on more time to allow city staff to gather more information and weigh whether Ormerod’s suggestion would be financially viable. The committee will next meet May 13.