Seven new presumptive positive tests for the novel coronavirus disease were reported in recent days in New Hampshire, as public facilities shuttered and event cancellations became as abundant as toilet paper is scarce.
As of Sunday, every one of New Hampshire’s cases were believed to have either been travel-related, or officials have been able to identify a close direct contact with someone else with the disease, according to State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan. “Presumptive positive” refers to a test result that has not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As is true of more than 80 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19, Chan said at a televised news conference Sunday, the Rockingham County, Grafton County and Nashua residents who’ve tested positive for the virus have had mild symptoms not requiring hospitalization.
“As COVID-19 increases globally and as we see spread throughout the United States, we can expect more diagnoses of COVID-19 in New Hampshire in the coming days and weeks,” Dr. Chan said. “It will become increasingly difficult to determine specific risk factors for acquiring COVID-19.”
As of Sunday, 153,648 cases of the disease had been confirmed, in 146 countries, areas or territories, according to the World Health Organization, and 5,746 people were known to have died from it.
At the same time, more than 77,000 people internationally have recovered from it, the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map indicated late Sunday night.
As New Hampshire’s tally of positive COVID-19 tests hit 13 Sunday, Vermont reached eight. The six new cases that the Vermont Department of Health announced Saturday and Sunday involve a Massachusetts man in his 70s being treated at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center; a man in his 50s from Suffolk County, Mass., who is self-isolating at his Windsor County home; a New York woman in her 20s self-isolating at her family’s home in Chittenden County; a Windsor County man over the age of 80 who was being hospitalized at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction as of Saturday; a New York man in his 50s who was evaluated and tested at Springfield Hospital; and a Washington County man in his 50s who was in isolation at home Saturday after receiving care at a hospital in Berlin.
Meanwhile, schools are by no means the only places shutting their doors.
The Keene Family YMCA announced Sunday that it is suspending all on-site operations until March 30, with plans to offer virtual and live-stream exercise classes to be rolled out in coming days.
The organization plans to continue offering childcare, reducing class sizes to 10, at the Children’s Learning Center, the Maple Avenue Learning Center and the Jonathan Daniels Preschool, and will offer school-aged programming at the Y to siblings of those in the early childhood programs.
The YMCA also announced it wi ll offer spots in the childcare and school-aged programs to first responders and people in the medical profession.
Starting today, the Keene Public Library and Keene Recreation Center will be closed to the public for two weeks.
“While the risk in Cheshire County remains low, the City is being proactive in order to keep our citizens safe and maintain vital services,” Keene Mayor George Hansel said in a news release. “City residents should remain vigilant and seek accurate information and updates from the City’s website and the CDC.”
In Chesterfield, aside from limited hours by the town clerk and tax collector, the town offices will be closed to the public until April 4, the selectboard announced Sunday. Employees will still be reachable by phone and email to schedule appointments or answer questions, and the transfer station will be open under normal business hours.
And in Jaffrey — where Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade was shelved — town offices will be closed today to allow for disinfecting (See related article on A5). That decision, along with postponing Saturday’s town meeting, came after word that an employee’s spouse may have come into contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to Town Manager Jon Frederick.
That case, involving a Rockingham County woman and announced by state health officials Friday, triggered Saturday’s closure of the Manchester DMV.
In Concord, all legislative activities have been suspended for a minimum of one week.
"... I want to stress and iterate that we need everybody's help to help prevent spread of this new virus and to protect our families and our communities that we live in and those who are most vulnerable," Chan said. "So it's our collective responsibility to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in New Hampshire and around the United States."