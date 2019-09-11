Two more people put their names forward for Keene City Council Tuesday, the last day to file for November’s municipal elections via a declaration of candidacy form. But those interested in running for the council or any other city office can still do by submitting a petition by Friday afternoon.
Erik D. Willis became the fourth candidate to file for Ward 2 councilor Tuesday, whereas Catherine “Catt” Workman became the third to file for one of two council seats on the ballot in Ward 4.
Like four other ward-specific council seats on this year’s ballot, the one Willis is running for comes with a four-year term. The one Workman is seeking is for two years, after the councilor who formerly held the post stepped down midway into her term. A second, four-year council seat in Ward 4 is also on the ballot and has drawn two candidates.
Voters will also be asked to choose their next mayor, along with five at-large councilors and elections officials in each of Keene’s five wards. Each ward has a moderator, clerk, supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen. All of these positions come with two-year terms.
City residents who are interested in running for any of these offices can jump in the race by submitting a petition to the city clerk’s office (where forms are available) by Friday at 5 p.m. There is no fee for this, and petitions must contain the signatures of 50 voters registered in the part of the city the candidate would represent.
The city’s primary is Oct. 8; the general election is Nov. 5. For more information, go to ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or contact City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us or by calling 352-0133.