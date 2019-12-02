BRATTLEBORO — Police say a man who was arrested in Ohio just over a week ago and accused of robbing a Bellows Falls bank also burgled a Brattleboro business and stole a vehicle.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Andrew J. Dillingham, 35, Nov. 23, two days after Bellows Falls police issued a warrant on charges of assault and robbery after a Nov. 18 incident in that town. (A news release Saturday from Brattleboro police says Dillingham is from Guilford, Vt., but an earlier release from Bellows Falls police lists him as a resident of Perkinsville, Vt.)
Bellows Falls police responded to TD Bank on Church Street Nov. 18 for a reported robbery and identified Dillingham as a suspect in the days after, the prior news release said. Police did not say in that release what was allegedly stolen or what Dillingham’s assault charge related to.
In Saturday’s release, Brattleboro police said they responded the morning of Nov. 19 to a report of a burglary at a Canal Street business, where an officer “noticed windows smashed and a vehicle stolen.” The release doesn’t identify the business or the type of vehicle taken.
In the release, police describe the incident as involving unlawful mischief, grand larceny and aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, but it doesn’t specify if these represent charges against Dillingham.
He is being held in Ohio, the release says.
The officer listed in the release, Brattleboro police Officer Matthew Llewelyn, was not reachable for additional information by press time.
In its news release last week, the Bellows Falls Police Department wrote that it was “actively working with other police agencies in multiple states in regards to Dillingham’s criminal activity.”