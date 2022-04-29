The ladies have left the building — the building being a dairy barn on Chesterfield Road, and the ladies several of Stonewall Farm’s cows.
Earlier this week, the Keene nonprofit farm sold 16 cows to a local dairy farm and paused its dairy production operation, Ed Coppola, president of the farm’s board of directors, and Executive Director Rebecca Todd said in an interview Friday.
Eight heifers still call Stonewall home and will help the farm’s regenerative practices in other ways, according to the farm’s management. For example, they’ll continue grazing in the fields and helping fertilize the land with manure.
“We’re viewing it as addition by subtraction,” said Todd, who took over as executive director about two weeks ago. “If we no longer have a milking operation, we are going to focus on what is really the core of our mission, which is education about agriculture and sustainability.”
The pair declined to share which farm the cows were sold to, citing the confidentiality of a private business transaction.
“We’re confident that they will continue to have a happy life and they’ll still be in production,” Todd said. “We still have plenty of wet noses around Stonewall Farm.”
The reduction of Stonewall Farm’s herd ultimately came down to shifting focus toward programs that focus on sustainability and agriculture, Todd said.
Regenerative agriculture uses sustainable farming practices that improve and maintain the land’s health rather than depleting it. Its principles include increasing biodiversity, strengthening ecosystems and improving watersheds.
Though Stonewall’s dairy production offered educational opportunities, it was expensive to maintain, according to Todd. Between decreasing milk prices, increasing operation costs, a difficult labor market and the competition of big dairy operations, it’s difficult for small dairy farms — especially nonprofit dairy farm — to thrive, she said.
On Monday, Todd and the board made the final decision to sell the cows, and they left the farm Thursday morning. Coppola described the decisions as “a tug of war” and one that was years in the making. The cows have long been a beloved and iconic part of Stonewall, but the board also has a fiduciary obligation to see that the farm is operating within a sustainable business, he said.
In the past, Stonewall sold milk produced by its cows to companies including Stonyfield, a Londonderry yogurt company, and Frisky Cow Gelato in Keene. There were other ventures too, such as ice cream production, as the farm sought to find other ways to make the dairy business more sustainable.
Stonewall Farm traces its history back to the mid-1700s, according to its website, and it became a nonprofit educational organization in 1994. It was the oldest and only remaining working dairy farm in Keene, the website says, and its other agricultural ventures include chickens, goats, rabbits, ducks, draft horses, organic crops, a maple sugar operation, retail store and an education and events center.
Given the economic uncertainty of the industry, Todd isn’t sure whether Stonewall will bring back its dairy operations in the future, she said.
Selling the cows resulted in the loss of one part-time staff member — who has a full-time job outside of Stonewall — who had been assisting with milking, Todd said.
But as the farm plans to bolster its education programs — which includes expanding its mountain biking camp for kids and offering composting, beekeeping, and no-till plowing workshops for adults — it intends to hire more staff than ever before, Todd and Coppola said.
Todd is a new staff member at Stonewall as she replaced former Executive Director Julie Davenson about two weeks ago.
In early March, Davenson announced she would be leaving the farm to pursue another opportunity in the regenerative agriculture industry, according to Coppola.
Todd had already been on the board’s radar as a potential board member, Coppola said. Todd has led a career in law, serving on local cases including Surry’s withdrawal from the Monadnock Regional School District and highway projects that led to roundabouts being built in Keene.
But that’s not to say Todd has led a life confined to office spaces. She and her husband live on a farm, where they grow most of their own food. When she was younger, Todd’s family moved to New Hampshire when her father took a job with Hubbard Farms in Walpole, and Todd is a Fall Mountain Regional High School alumna.
Todd previously served on the farm’s board of directors in 2002 and served as interim executive director for a year, she said.
Coppola, who served on the board of directors’ hiring committee, said Todd’s organizational and leadership skills made her an attractive candidate. And Todd added that she believes her background in law will also prove relevant as “there’s no shortage of legal work in nonprofits.”
While Stonewall Farm won’t be producing dairy, Coppola pointed out that there are other dairy farms in the Monadnock Region the community could support.
“As our national food systems continue to be strained and conflicted, we’re all about educating the public on why it makes sense to understand where your food comes from,” Coppola said. “And why it’s important to support local food systems.”