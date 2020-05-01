Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Montshire Pediatric Dentistry in Keene is set to reopen as scheduled at its new location on Winchester Street in May.
The dental office, now at 340 West St., will be moving to larger digs at 165 Winchester St., the site of the former Andy’s Cycles shop. The practice is slated to reopen May 18, according to owner Dr. Jonny Norris.
The new business is 9,000 square feet, compared to 1,200 in the current location, which Norris said will nearly quadruple patient capacity.
And with the American Dental Association and N.H. Dental Society recommending dental offices close except for emergency procedures, Norris said the extra space will be a great help toward seeing more patients who’ve had appointments pushed back.
“Back in March, we were booking out until May, and we are going to have four times the amount of treatment areas in the new office, so though we’ve had to cancel these appointments, now we’ll have that space to make more,” he said.
Montshire opened in August 2018 and is one of the few pediatric dentists in the area that accepts Medicaid, which reimburses providers at a lower rate than private insurance plans.
The practice serves just over 2,000 patients, according to Norris.