SWANZEY — It’s shaping up to be a lively summer at the Cheshire Fairgrounds, with a concert series and three-day agricultural festival — a modified version of the annual fair — already planned for the Swanzey venue.
Adding monster trucks to the mix will only ramp up the energy more, according to Marlow native Brittney Aimes.
Aimes, who moved to South Carolina four years ago, is returning to the region for a monster truck event Saturday, May 8, at the Route 12 fairgrounds run by her promotion company: SC Monster Truck Madness.
Having started the business after she moved, Aimes said she has overseen five or six events down south. The May 8 rally, dubbed SC Monster Truck Madness — Northern Invasion, will be her first back home.
Before she became involved with promoting monster truck events, Aimes and her husband, Daniel, who handles the logistical details, supplied the trucks for them. Daniel, a Bedford native, built his first monster truck as a high-school senior project, she said.
“That’s kind of how we got into doing our own promotion business,” she said.
That truck, named Culture Shock, will be one of six at the Cheshire Fairgrounds event, according to Aimes. The couple also owns two of the others, she said. (Another truck will be driven by a Nashua resident.)
SC Monster Truck Madness — Northern Invasion will feature two shows, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The shows will share an identical format, with trucks racing, crushing other cars and participating in various trick competitions, Aimes said. They will also both feature a “pit” party beforehand, where patrons can take pictures with the trucks, get autographs from the drivers and buy merchandise.
Capacity at the Cheshire Fairgrounds arena — where the fair’s demolition derby is typically held — will be capped at 1,300 for each show to accommodate social distancing, according to Aimes. Patrons will be asked to wear masks when around strangers, but masking won't be required while watching the shows, she said.
Aimes had initially planned to host a monster truck event at the Cheshire Fairgrounds last year, she said, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. She made sure not to miss the opportunity again, explaining that availability at the venue this year was limited because of the Northlands concert series.
“We really rushed to get all the permits and make it all happen,” she said.
Fenton Family Dealerships is sponsoring SC Monster Truck Madness — Northern Invasion. Tickets for the event are available at www.scmonstertruckmadness.com.