The Keene City Council has approved a $60.6 million spending plan for the coming fiscal year, but only after much debate about two amendments. One added money to the budget for area nonprofit agencies, and the other removed funding for the committee that manages the city’s interactions with its partner city in Europe.
Meanwhile, despite calls from a number of community members to reduce the budget for Keene police, or use money in the budget for things like body cameras or additional training, the funding earmarked for that department drew no discussion.
Councilors passed the budget unanimously during their meeting Thursday. There will be no increase to the amount the city will raise through property taxes, at $25.6 million. That is down slightly from the nearly $26 million in property tax revenue that was approved as part of the 2019-20 budget.
“We had a budget presented to us that continues to do the good work of the city without a major [tax] increase,” Councilor Thomas Powers said before the vote.
The final budget was amended several times Thursday, the first on a motion by Councilor Janis Manwaring. She moved to add $15,800 to the budget to increase funding for the Keene Senior Center, The Community Kitchen, Hundred Nights shelter and the Keene Housing Kids Collaborative. Meanwhile, Councilor Randy Filiault moved to decrease the budget line that helps fund the city’s interaction with its partner city of Einbeck, Germany.
Also approved were a series of housekeeping amendments meant to balance the budget after the changes that were incorporated via the first two amendments. The council also had to adjust the budget to reflect a tabled $770,000 bond issue. That money would have allowed the city to proceed with infrastructure work that would be required for an arts and culture corridor pitched for Gilbo Avenue.
Citing the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Manwaring said she felt that providing extra funds for the four organizations was the right thing to do. She noted that they cater to the neediest members of the Keene community and haven’t been able to hold their usual fundraising events due to restrictions on large gatherings. She was supported by nine of her fellow councilors, who voted to approve the amendment.
“There’s many of us throughout this city, and I think the 15 of us on this council are no exceptions; we’re all just a couple of paychecks away from eating at The Community Kitchen,” Filiault said. “These are probably the most needy groups that could use some money because they’re going to fall very short, and they’re going to have probably more demand, also.”
Five councilors voted against Manwaring’s amendment. Among them was Councilor Mitch Greenwald, who said that while the organizations included in the amendment are worthy of extra funding, he wasn’t sure the proper process had been followed to award it to them. He asked how those organizations were included, asked why other local nonprofit groups were left out and noted that there are federal and state dollars available to help charitable operations.
Councilor Michael Remy echoed those sentiments, and noted that the state had recently made funding available for nonprofit organizations that had been affected by the pandemic.
Filiault’s amendment to reduce the partner city line to zero also drew debate. He said the program was originally supposed to be financially self-sustaining and that it seems like an unnecessary expense given the current economic climate.
He had also intended to propose the $5,000 be moved the city’s human rights committee line, but instead suggested it be used to offset the extra money added to the budget by Manwaring’s amendment.
But Councilor Michael Giacomo, who is serving as an ex-officio member of the partner city committee this year, defended the program. He said money from the fund is expended only every two years and that much of the travel expenses associated with the program are paid for out of pocket or via fundraising. He also pointed out that, like the charitable organizations that have been unable to host events due to COVID-19, the partner city committee hasn’t been able to fundraise either.
Keene and Einbeck first became partner cities in 2002. The program involves exchanging official delegations, youth soccer programs and choirs in an effort to enhance cultural awareness between the two communities.
“It is really, really trying to widen people’s horizons on what cultures are out there by immersing them in that culture for a week at a time,” Giacomo said. “We save the money up so that every other year, we have enough to support and host our guests from Einbeck, and we’ve got a lot out of this program over the years.”
Other councilors questioned whether it would be safe to send people overseas anytime soon or said it feels like a luxury and that other items ought to be prioritized this year. The amendment to cut the partner city’s funding was approved by a vote of 10 to 4, with Councilor Philip Jones not casting a vote due to technical difficulties.
One part of the budget that many members of the public had hoped the council would reconsider is the police department. However, councilors did not make any changes to the nearly $8 million allocated in 2020-21 to the city’s police.
Over the past few weeks, protests against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man, in the custody of Minneapolis police have included calls for police departments to be defunded.
On Monday, the city hosted a public forum to discuss racial injustice, and a number of participants urged Keene officials to consider directing money away from the police budget. Instead, they said the money should be spent on alternative safety services, like hiring professionals trained to deal with homelessness, substance use disorders and people with mental health problems.
Earlier this month, City Councilor Terry Clark pitched a similar idea, though he emphasized that he wasn’t proposing to defund police. Rather, he suggested creating a broader safety department that would include traditional safety services like police and fire, but also counselors who could respond to mental health calls.