NELSON — After a several-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson is scheduled to hold local elections Tuesday and town meeting on Saturday, July 17.
Here’s a look at what’s on the 2021 warrant:
Operating budget: $973,541, up $66,541, or about 7.3 percent, from the $907,000 budget voters passed in 2020.
Other warrant articles: Aside from the budget, the article with the largest dollar amount attached to it is whether to allocate $40,850 for the town library.
Of that, $36,525 would come from taxes and the remaining $4,325 from the Library Memorial Fund, grants, gifts and other sources.
Another article proposes putting $10,000 toward paving the Granite Lake Fire Station’s gravel driveway and installing a new culvert system.
The purpose of these measures is to mitigate soil erosion and prevent water runoff from picking up sediments and depositing them into Granite Lake.
Residents will vote on additions to various capital reserve funds, including $25,000 each to the fire equipment capital reserve fund and the town buildings capital reserve fund. The warrant also proposes adding $10,000 each to the police equipment capital reserve fund and to a bridge repair or replacement expendable trust fund.
Contested elections: Andrew Bedard, Brenna Kucinski and David Upton for a seat on the selectboard; John Bunce and David Upton for a single seat on the road equipment committee; Amanda Bedard, John Cucchi, James Newcombe and Robert Roland for three seats on the zoning board of adjustment. All the contested races are for three-year terms.
Elections: Tuesday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nelson Town Hall
Meeting: Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m., Nelson Town Common