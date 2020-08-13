The Monadnock Waldorf School will reopen this fall with in-person instruction five days a week and increase the use of outdoor space for classes, according to a news release from the school Wednesday.
The private school at 98 South Lincoln St. in Keene, which transitioned to remote learning on March 16, plans to enroll more than 60 students in 1st through 8th grades this year, according to its communications manager, Bridget Love. The school will use its grounds and “grassy play yards behind the building” for classes, the news release said.
A group including parents and several of the school’s 10 teachers is working to find tents and other temporary structures to house these outdoor classrooms.
The Monadnock Waldorf School’s early childhood campus at 424 Old Walpole Road in Keene, which Love said serves about 35 students from 2 years old through kindergarten and employs seven instructors, will reopen with outdoor programming, too. This outdoor education will not only help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 but also fits with the Waldorf School’s hands-on education model, according to Nell Wiener, the school’s Head of Program.
“This is not new to us,” she said in a prepared statement. “Our teachers have always embraced the natural world and the wider community we live in as an extension of the classroom.”
Activities like trips to Robin Hood Park and visits to murals around Keene for history lessons “have always been part of our curriculum,” Wiener continued.
“So our teachers and students are going into this year already with the familiarity and fluency to conduct education outdoors,” she said.
All students and staff at the school will be required to wear masks whether they are inside or outside, according to the release. When classes do need to come indoors, for weather or if specific lessons require the school’s facilities, they will be divided into smaller cohorts and spread throughout the school to promote physical distancing.
The Monadnock Waldorf School’s reopening plan is dependent on Cheshire County’s COVID-19 rates remaining low, according to the release, and school staff are prepared to transition in and out of an online curriculum, if necessary.
“We are a small school tucked away in a corner of New England, but we are also part of a larger civic fabric and will do our part to keep infection rates low and protect the vulnerable among us,” Wiener said.
Monadnock Waldorf School initially planned to let families choose remote classes if they were not comfortable sending their children back to school in the fall, according to Love. For now, however, remote learning will only be available to students who may have been exposed to COVID-19, she told The Sentinel in an email.
“We were initially open to keeping that option available for families, but found that our families are really looking for an in-person, hands-on learning experience for their children this fall,” Love said. “If infection rates in the area rise above our threshold benchmark, we will shift as a whole school to a distance-learning curriculum.”
For more information on the school’s reopening plan, visit www.monadnockwaldorfschool.org/covid19