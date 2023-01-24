The school now known as the Gilsum STEAM Academy, shown in this file photo from November 2013, is among those in the Monadnock Regional School District that would be renovated using money from a bond voters will consider in March.
Troy Elementary School is among those in the Monadnock Regional School District that would be renovated using money from a bond voters will consider in March.
Sentinel photo by Michael Moore
Monadnock Regional School District voters will consider a $21.5 million bond request at the polls this March, which would help pay for long-planned elementary-school consolidation and repairs.
The proposed project would involve renovating the elementary schools in Troy, Gilsum and Fitzwilliam (Emerson), while Mount Caesar in Swanzey Center would be expanded to support kindergarteners through 6th-graders from Swanzey, Roxbury and Richmond. Cutler Elementary School in Swanzey, which currently serves grades 3rd through 6th, would be closed.
If voters approve the bond, and state funds for the project are received, the work is projected to be completed in August 2026.
School board Chair Scott Peters of Troy said this project is important because the “pay as you go” method of addressing school-building problems is forcing the district to choose one to two projects per year and one town’s school over another. Doing it this way also drives up the costs through inflation, costing taxpayers more money, he said.
“We can’t repair the buildings fast enough. In the current approach of raising money for just one project a year, there are many different buildings that are getting to a certain age, and it’s like an older car where you have to make choices to fix the brakes or the tires, but you can’t afford both,” Peters said.
The N.H. Department of Education is expected to provide the Monadnock District with $19,385,850 starting in July 2024, if voters approve the bond. This past November, the N.H. Board of Education announced the Monadnock project as its third pick for most needed projects in the state that applied for building aid.
The full price tag is estimated at $41,500,000, with $614,150 already added into the total as interest earned on the invested bond proceeds.
The Monadnock district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — held a bond hearing at the middle/high school in Swanzey Center on Jan. 12, followed by a budget hearing.
The bond must win a three-fifths majority to pass at the polls March 14.
If the bond fails, the district could try again next March, according to Peters, since he said Monadnock isn’t expecting to receive the state building aid until the summer of 2024.
