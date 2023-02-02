SWANZEY — Monadnock United Way raised more than $1.3 million for the community in the organization’s United We All Win campaign, the nonprofit's president announced Wednesday at a celebration marking the culmination of the annual appeal.
Liz LaRose, Monadnock United Way president, said the community’s combined efforts this past year are a great example of coming together and making a difference.
“To me that just exemplifies, together, we all win,” LaRose said in an interview before the event, which took place at Monadnock Ford in Swanzey.
This year's campaign, which kicked off in September, specifically focused on tackling hunger, homelessness, poverty and child abuse and neglect, according to the MUW website.
In this fundraising, the organization raised $1,349,547, which is about $141,000 shy of its goal of $1,490,990. LaRose said many donors gave more amidst rising costs, and some donated more than once.
“It’s an honor to work with the community that is so dedicated to helping others and really sharing the caring power we have here,” LaRose said before the event. “This part of the state is really well known for how well people collaborate and work together to solve problems, no matter what those problems are.”
This year's campaign was co-chaired by Andrew Connell of C&S Wholesale Grocers, Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates and Louise Danforth of Monadnock Community Hospital.
At the event Judy Thibault, executive director of the Monadnock Community Early Learning Center in Peterborough, spoke about her organization and the work it does to help families secure learning opportunities for their children. The organization received $28,500 from the United Way in 2022, according to MUW's website.
The MUW supports a collective of eleven major programs that include 30 nonprofit organizations across the region, according to LaRose. The United Way provides funds for programs related to children, education and financial stability.
One of those organizations is The Community Kitchen. The Keene-based nonprofit serves thousands of people annually, offering a food pantry, hot meals and take-home food boxes to Monadnock Region residents of low income.
LaRose said The Community Kitchen also works with smaller pantries across the area, which run on small staffs or handfuls of volunteers.
“They’re providing a critical service of making sure that people right in their communities have access to healthy food,” LaRose said ahead of the event.
In working with these organizations that provide food the community, she added that MUW has worked hard to stock these pantries with fresh food, in addition to shelf stable goods.
Alongside the annual campaign, LaRose said the United Way works with other organizations to ensure donations have as much impact in the community as possible. For instance, she said, MUW worked with Keene State College and the Keene Family YMCA in gathering $1 million to help support people interested in working in child care, an industry that has long struggled to attract and retain staff.
The Healthy Monadnock Alliance, a local organization focused on achieving better health and wellness with the help of community leaders, has also recently received a grant to provide mental health support for children, which LaRose said is another example of the MUW helping organizations attract needed resources.
“That’s a really important part of the work that we do is to augment services, the funding that comes here, and make sure that we can address that as a community,” LaRose said.
