For the first time since 2015, the Monadnock United Way has reached its — admittedly more modest — annual fundraising goal.
“We chose the Better Together theme for this year’s campaign because of the deep caring and generosity of the people and businesses in the Monadnock Region,” President Liz LaRose said. “Our community reached goal this year because we all embody what it means to be Better Together every day.”
The Keene branch of the national nonprofit raised $1,307,723 for its Better Together Campaign, exceeding its goal of $1,277,000. In recent years, the organization had been unable to meet higher goals — ranging from more than $2 million to last year’s $1.5 million-plus — without dipping into its reserve account.
This year, the campaign’s co-chairs were Laura Gingras, Ted McGreer and Alan Stroshine.
The Monadnock United Way partners with other area agencies to support programs related to children, education and financial stability. Its annual fundraising drive includes workplace giving campaigns and other individual donations.
The funds raised will “have a direct impact on the lives of local families,” according to a Monadnock United Way news release.
LaRose said Monday the money will be allocated to several recipients, including area food pantries, housing programs, after-school programs and family-focused support organizations.
She told The Sentinel in December that this year’s fundraising goal represented the bare minimum the nonprofit needed to continue funding its partners at the promised levels.
At that point, the Monadnock United Way was closing in on its campaign goal, before hitting it in mid-January, and exceeding it when all donations were tallied.
But despite this latest success, the Monadnock United Way has not been without its challenges in recent years.
Campaign fundraising fell short of a target of just over $2 million in both 2015 and 2016, LaRose said. It was a similar story from 2017 to 2019, even though the campaign goal was lowered each year from $1.8 million to just over $1.5 million.
In February 2020, just about a month before the COVID-19 pandemic would hit the region, the organization announced it would cut its allocations to nonprofits by more than $240,000. It is now operating with a bare-bones staff of four people, LaRose told The Sentinel in December.
Meanwhile, the pandemic expanded the community’s needs, with the demand for financial support skyrocketing among the 30 organizations the Monadnock United Way partners with.
In March, the organization launched a separate campaign to support agencies squeezed by the pandemic. The Monadnock United Way reports having raised $452,000 in 2020 for its COVID-19 relief fund, with an additional $130,000 already raised for 2021.
Looking forward to the year ahead, LaRose said the organization plans to continue its legacy.
“People in every neighborhood across the region count on this high level of community-wide support,” she said in an email, “and it’s a privilege to play a role in our community’s success.”