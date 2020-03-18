As concerns about the novel coronavirus ripple through the economy, Monadnock United Way has started a fund to support local nonprofit agencies that are helping families through tough times.
“With school closures and people not working as much … we recognize that that is going to put a strain on families,” said MUW President Liz LaRose.
Established Tuesday morning, the fund already had raised more than $6,500 by Wednesday afternoon, according to MUW’s website.
LaRose said MUW is reaching out to the organizations it funds to learn what they’re doing in response to the coronavirus. The money provided through the COVID-19 Relief Fund won’t be restricted to specific purposes, LaRose said, because MUW trusts the organizations to put it to good use.
“It is heartwarming to see how fast and quickly and strongly our community has come together,” she said.
People who wish to donate to the relief fund can do so at muw.org/covid-19-relief-fund.