With donations still flowing in, Monadnock United Way is closing in on its 2020 fundraising goal.
“Despite a difficult year, MUW had raised about $1.145 million of its $1.277 million goal," President Liz LaRose said Thursday morning. She added that many donations are sent in on the last day of the year and several workplace campaigns are ongoing, so there’s still time to reach the goal.
“We’ll have our final total around the 15th of January,” LaRose said. “We are inching closer and closer, and we’re closer to the goal than we’ve ever been in the past. We’re looking forward and hoping that we will not only reach that goal, but exceed it.”
While its fundraising efforts this year have been going well, MUW has not been without its challenges. Back in February, the organization announced that it would cut its allocations to nonprofits by more than $240,000, and is now operating at a bare-bones staff of four people, LaRose said.
Additionally, as it did for many businesses and organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic further complicated things, with the demand for financial support skyrocketing among the 30 organizations that MUW partners with. In March, a separate campaign was launched to support organizations that were feeling the heat due to the pandemic.
LaRose said that as of Wednesday, MUW had allocated some $277,000 to its partners and others throughout the year through the COVID relief fund, with an additional $120,000 already raised for 2021. She noted that MUW was able to provide some extra flexibility to those organizations to help with whatever needs they were struggling with, whereas normally MUW’s allocations are to be used for a specific purpose.
“This year, with COVID, we recognized that some programs may still be able to reach those goals and provide their regular service, and others may really need the funds to keep their doors open or keep people employed,” LaRose said. “So we allowed that flexibility throughout the course of the year to help them out. We’ve had a pretty good mix with that.”
She said some organizations used only a little of their MUW funding specifically to mitigate financial struggles related to the pandemic. Others, especially child care facilities, put most of it toward keeping operations going. She said much of this went toward keeping employees on the payroll or raising pay for frontline workers.
LaRose said the goal MUW set this year represents the bare minimum the organization needs to continue funding its partners at the promised levels. But she said so far, things are looking promising, and reminded the nonprofit’s supporters that every contribution makes a difference, no matter how small.
Looking forward to 2021, LaRose said MUW will be focused on working with two new collectives that partnered with the organization back in January but took a back seat due to the pandemic. Those are the Monadnock Food Pantries Collective and the Monadnock Alliance for Families — groups of local and regional organizations that aim to feed the hungry and provide resources for families, respectively.
She said the two collectives have been working together to help bolster their capacity to serve the community. The food pantries are looking to provide fresh food for community members while the Monadnock Alliance for Families hopes to help more people transition from homelessness or housing insecurity into a more stable situation.
“When they work closely together, you end up seeing a lot more growth and outcomes,” she said. “They’re not competing for funds, they’re actually working together to make a difference in the community.”
LaRose added that the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is going to continue into 2021, and MUW will continue to raise funds to support those who are still struggling.
Anyone looking to donate to MUW can go to muw.org, text MUW to 41444 or mail a check to 23 Center St., Keene, NH, 03431.