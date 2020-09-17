Shown here in Wednesday’s keynote panel discussion are, clockwise from top left, Craig Henderson, director of housing stabilization services for Southwestern Community Services; Dan Smith, CEO of the Keene Family YMCA; moderator Nikki Sauber, a project manager with the Behavioral Health Improvement Institute at Keene State College; and Melissa Gallagher, executive director of The Grapevine Family and Community Resource Center in Antrim.