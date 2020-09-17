Despite a particularly difficult 2020, the Monadnock United Way is determined to continue supporting services for area families and children.
On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization launched its annual fundraising campaign with a series of video discussions streamed to its website throughout the day. The event featured business owners and nonprofits the Monadnock United Way supports, who weighed in on the struggles people are facing during the COVID crisis, the importance of giving back to the community and the impact of the Monadnock United Way’s contributions.
Just weeks before the pandemic began in New Hampshire, the organization announced that it would cut funding to other agencies by $242,300. Over the years, its annual fundraiser has been bringing in fewer and fewer donations, hitting a recent low of $1.3 million last year.
Despite these challenges, the organization reported a strong community response this spring to a campaign raising money to help families affected by the pandemic. According to the Monadnock United Way’s website, more than $200,000 had been raised as of Wednesday night.
This year’s fundraising goal is $1.277 million, and the campaign’s theme is “Better Together.”
Wednesday’s keynote event was a panel discussion featuring Melissa Gallagher, executive director of The Grapevine Family and Community Resource Center in Antrim; Dan Smith, CEO of the Keene Family YMCA; and Craig Henderson, director of housing stabilization services for Southwestern Community Services, which has facilities in Keene and Claremont.
They discussed the difficulties their organizations have faced over the year as well as how they’ve responded to those challenges. The discussion was moderated by Nikki Sauber, a project manager with the Behavioral Health Improvement Institute at Keene State College.
Smith said the pandemic changed the YMCA’s childcare operations dramatically, including by shrinking class sizes, which he said caused a great deal of stress for students who were “temporarily evicted” from the program.
“We’re one of the largest childcare providers in the area and with the onset of the pandemic, that immediately transformed,” Smith said. “The services that we could provide were affected by group size, so we had to cut back on the number of kids that we could serve based on square footage and social distancing and so on. And we needed to prioritize essential workers.”
He echoed a concern raised by Gallagher, who said COVID created a catch-22 where parents find they can’t get a job until they secure childcare, but they can’t afford childcare until they get a job.
Parents have also had a great deal of anxiety over how to manage their children’s schooling, she noted.
“A lot of parents are worried about whether they’re making the right choice or maybe they feel forced to make a certain kind of choice that they’re not comfortable with because of work demands or keeping their job,” she said.
“We know that low-income families and those who already have significant stressors in their lives are particularly at risk. They’re trying to figure out how to meet basic family needs ... while balancing everything else.”
Meanwhile, Henderson, of Southwestern Community Services, said social-distancing requirements have made it tough to serve as many people in homeless shelters, and that it’s gone from hard to almost impossible to find housing for those without it.
Cheshire County has a 1.9 percent vacancy rate for rental properties, and most people in shelters have little to no income to pay for rent, according to Henderson. He said it has also been difficult to get clients stable enough to move into more permanent housing. “It’s challenging that you have this money that you’re trying to give away and help your neighbors to get out of the shelters, and you can’t find housing,” he said.
But all three say they’ve discovered creative ways to work through the problems the pandemic has caused, and the crisis has helped them discover some new ways of achieving their mission.
Smith said the YMCA has been able to launch a great deal of web-based programming to make up for some of the traditional programming hindered by the pandemic. The Y also hosted summer day camps focused on outdoor activities that allowed for social distancing, which he said were supported by the Monadnock United Way.
Additionally, the YMCA is partnering with local churches to expand its childcare services and stretch its capacity.
Gallagher said The Grapevine had to shut down some facilities at first, but was quickly able to resume many of its meetings in a remote format. An unexpected benefit of the new way of doing things is that people who had reservations about seeking help from The Grapevine have found it easier to do so via phone or video-conference.
“It’s opened the door ... for people who are isolated and hesitant to reach out in person,” she said. “I’m talking about people who maybe struggle with anxiety or other mental health challenges where that initial thought of face-to-face interaction is really hard. But really opening ourselves up more to video and phone communication has allowed people to reach out in different ways.”
She added that the Monadnock United Way’s support has enabled The Grapevine to help area families via grocery, gas and phone cards and emergency bill payments.
Henderson said efforts at Southwestern Community Services’ shelters have included extensive cleaning and reorganizing of living spaces. The agency has established satellite decompression sites in both Claremont and Keene to help space people out.
He said the agency expended more than $70,000 in funding from the Monadnock United Way in less than a month, and that the United Way gave Southwestern Community Services the flexibility to help clients with security deposits, hotel rooms and other services.
“It’s clear that your organizations, your collectives and other nonprofits in our region have flexed and adapted virtually overnight,” Sauber told the panel participants. “You continue to provide essential services while responding specifically to the pandemic. And that’s a really tall order, and our community is stronger because of you and your staff and all the great work that you do.”Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson