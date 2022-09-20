Monadnock United Way kicked off its 2022 annual campaign Tuesday as rainy weather and cooler temperatures underscored the organization’s work to fund services that keep people sheltered, fed and warm despite rising energy, housing and food costs.
Speaking at a live-streamed event in the Colonial’s Showroom, MUW President Liz LaRose said this is a key time to help those who are less fortunate, and that’s where this year’s “United We All Win” campaign comes in.
“We believe in the caring power of you, our community here in the Monadnock Region,” she said.
“Through your generosity we changed the game last year, people received food and emergency shelter, families received essential services like home visiting, parent education and child care.”
The organization nearly met its 2021 fundraising goal of $1,462,000 and has set a target of $1,490,990 this year, LaRose said.
“It is no exaggeration to say that our most vulnerable, including those who are struggling with homelessness and food insecurity, families and children who live in underserved regions and anybody who was barely getting by before, they are struggling now more than ever,” she said.
Monadnock United Way supports programs related to children, education and financial stability. Its recipients include Southwestern Community Services, Hundred Nights and the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention.
LaRose said Monadnock United Way has already reached 20 percent of this year’s goal from a variety of donors and corporate campaigns.
She handed out a series of awards, including the organization’s highest honor, the Ken Jue Award, to Barbara Tremblay, who spent more than 40 years as a teacher and school administrator and has served on numerous nonprofit organizations and professional boards.
Jue, a Keene resident who died in May, was a long-time leader of Monadnock Family Services, founder of Keene Elm City Rotary Club and served the Monadnock United Way for more than four decades.
Awards for last year’s campaign went to Joanne Angell, the Monadnock United Way’s Investors Group, Whitney Brothers Co. and the Winchester Learning Center.
This year’s campaign is co-chaired by Andrew Connell of C&S Wholesale Grocers, Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates and Louise Danforth of Monadnock Community Hospital.
