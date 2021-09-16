Under the purple lights of the Colonial's Showroom, Monadnock United Way kicked off its 2021 campaign Wednesday evening, highlighting how the nonprofit has aided the area throughout the pandemic.
In a virtual event broadcast from downtown Keene, the organization shared stories from the community, presented awards and gave updates of fundraising efforts toward its $1,462,000 goal.
So far this year, $450,000 has been raised toward that sum. The money was donated by Pacesetters, which are businesses and organizations that jumpstart fundraising before the campaign’s kickoff.
Monadnock United Way works with other local organizations and agencies to support programs related to children, education and financial stability.
This year’s campaign is called Stronger Together in honor of the community's perseverance through the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Monadnock United Way raised $1,307,723, exceeding its goal of $1,277,000.
In her remarks Wednesday, Monadnock United Way President Liz LaRose noted problems the area faces, including relatively high rates of child abuse and neglect, and a relatively high percentage of local residents who are considered to be of low income.
“But united together, we can face hunger, poverty, child abuse and neglect, and homelessness with open eyes,” she said. “We can prepare our neighbors for success in school, work and in life, and we can step up to strengthen our community every single day."
The campaign is co-chaired by Karen Peterson, development and fundraising coordinator at Monadnock Developmental Services in Keene; Danya Landis, co-founder, partner and arts director for Machina Arts/Machina Kitchen and ArtBar in Keene; and Beth Wood, co-owner of 21 Bar & Grill in Keene.
The chairwomen shared updates throughout the event, which coincided with a day-long matching-grant challenge that ended at midnight. The Monadnock United Way board pledged to match donations dollar-to-dollar up to $3,250. By the event’s end, $1,575 had been raised.
LaRose, with a virtual assist from emcee Ted McGreer of Ted's Shoe & Sport, presented awards to organizations and companies for their efforts in last year's Better Together campaign and their demonstrated commitment to the community.
The Spirit of Monadnock Award, which recognizes a local volunteer group for its sustained dedication to the community, was given to the 100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County. The Trailblazer, awarded to a local organization and new partner of United Way, went to the Monadnock Rugby and Football Club. The Summit Award, given to a local company that demonstrates strong community engagement, went to the Monadnock Food Co-op. The Enterprising Award, recognizing a company for its enthusiasm in supporting community engagement efforts, this year went to Badger.
In a pre-recorded video, Roberta Royce, executive director of the Winchester Learning Center, a United Way Agency, described how the organization’s support helped students throughout the public health crisis. When the pandemic first hit, the center had to close for two weeks before it was allowed to reopen to accommodate children of essential workers — who accounted for about half the center’s total enrollment, Royce said. With funds from Monadnock United Way, the center was able to send packets and crafts home to students who weren’t able to attend the center in person.
“The support we received from the United Way during the pandemic was just critical to our success. It was immediate; it was flexible — so as we were making decisions, we were able to use United Way funds to deal with whatever came up,” Royce said, adding that United Way has also helped with tuition assistance.
A letter from a client of The Community Kitchen in Keene — which is one of seven pantries in the Monadnock Food Pantry Collective — was also shared in a recording voiced by Sarah Harpster.
“During this pandemic, jobs aren’t paying enough. So I’m thankful for the weekly food boxes. We always get the best fruit and veggies,” the letter read. “Everyone is so nice, and it makes my family feel it is OK to ask for help in times of need.”
Monadnock United Way will continue fundraising through the rest of the year as it continues to aid food pantries, housing programs, and child and family support initiatives across the region.
“This community is known for its collaboration," LaRose said. "It is what we do; it’s in our DNA.”