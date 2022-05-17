SWANZEY CENTER — About 30 students stood outside Monadnock Regional Middle/High School Monday morning to protest what a student who organized the demonstration described as inaction against bullying in the school.
Just after 7:30 a.m., the students — a few of them carrying signs with messages including “I don’t take pride in bigotry” and “voices bring change” — gathered for about 30 minutes at the edge of campus near Old Homestead Highway (Route 32). Two adults appeared to be supervising them.
School officials asked a reporter to leave campus during the demonstration. Monadnock Regional School District Superintendent Lisa Witte later explained by email that this was “to ensure student privacy and safety” since the protest was taking place on school grounds during the school day.
Emma Onduso, 16, organized the protest because she feels school leaders aren’t responding to reports of bullying as quickly or to the extent necessary to make students feel safe, she said in an interview Monday evening.
Onduso, who is Black and bisexual, said she’s been reporting instances of racism and homophobia for several years, but has been disappointed by administrators’ responses. The same students continue to bully their peers with little consequence, she said.
About 15 students participated in a similar protest Friday afternoon, Witte told The Sentinel that day.
In an email late Monday morning, Witte said she and middle/high school Principal Lisa Spencer had sat down with the organizer of Monday’s protest and another student to discuss their concerns and brainstorm ideas on how to address them.
“I hear this frustration frequently, that when things are reported, we can’t report back out on how it was handled, due to student privacy laws,” Witte said in an interview last Thursday, responding to a Sentinel inquiry about plans for a protest.
“... And so I get it. From the outside looking in, it may appear that nothing is being done,” she said. “But we absolutely respond to everything that is being brought to our attention.”
In general, consequences for misbehavior can include a conversation, lunch detention or after-school detention, Witte said. Additionally, schools employ intervention strategies and aim to identify root causes of issues, she said.
“We don’t just want to ‘consequence,’ because there’s a lot of evidence that just punitive measures don’t change behaviors in the long run,” she said. “So a lot of that system is working with the student, working with the families.”
In addition to consequences, Onduso said she would like to see educators foster open conversations with students about the issues she says she’s seeing. For example, she said, students could benefit from understanding the context and history of racial or homophobic slurs.
Monadnock Regional Middle/High School enrolls students from Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
Last week, Witte said she believes many schools are seeing behavioral issues among students and speculated that it could be pandemic-related.
In March, about 50 students and parents protested outside Keene High School with concerns that included safety on campus.
Since then, the school has held forums for students, staff and community members where people could voice their concerns and discuss potential solutions.