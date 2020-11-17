Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.