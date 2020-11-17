Despite COVID-19 cases rising throughout the area, the Monadnock Regional School District will continue its hybrid learning model, the school board decided Tuesday, with members citing the low incidence of cases within the schools, and the benefits of students receiving some in-person instruction.
At Tuesday's school board meeting, board member Karen Wheeler of Gilsum proposed that Monadnock follow the lead of several other area districts and transition to fully remote instruction from Thanksgiving at least through the end of Christmas break. Her motion failed by a weighted vote of 10.909 to 0.97.
Board members who voted against Wheeler's proposal said they are confident in the district's plan to limit the transmission of the viral respiratory illness in the schools, and to transition to remote instruction if necessary.
"I’ve been struggling with this for quite a while, as I’m sure most of us have been thinking about it, and I really think that the plan that we have in place is doing its job," board member Kristen Noonan of Fitzwilliam said. "I think we should stay hybrid, and if there are cases and we do have to go full remote, then so be it. But I think it’s in the students' best interest to stay hybrid."
Students in the Monadnock school district attend school in person two days per week and do remote learning the rest of the week. Families also have the option for their children to learn fully remotely.
Wheeler said she wanted to transition to remote learning through the holidays to align Monadnock with other districts making the switch, including the seven districts of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29. SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay announced the decision Friday to give staff and families in the unit, which covers Keene and six surrounding towns, time to plan for the change before it goes into effect Nov. 30.
Scott Peters, chair of the Monadnock board, said families appreciate the opportunity to plan, but he still favored staying with the hybrid model for as long as possible.
"Personally, I don’t like the idea that we would give into fear for the sake of fear," Peter said during the meeting, which drew about 160 viewers on Zoom. "I would prefer that we either had cases in front of us, or a clear strained staffing issue. Today we don’t, and we have a plan in place to pull the rip cord if we have to. It’s not ideal to surprise people, but the advantages of the face-to-face learning are so much greater than the remote model."
Monadnock board member Nicholas Mosher of Roxbury, who joined Wheeler as the only other member to vote to switch to remote learning, said he wanted the district to take preemptive action.
"I don’t think it’s responsible to wait until we’ve wrecked the car to make a change," Mosher said. "I think it’s important that we be proactive. We see a number of other local school districts doing that exact thing, being proactive for this portion of the year, and I’m in favor of this."
Before voting on the proposal, Monadnock Superintendent Lisa Witte told board members that the district will be prepared to go fully remote if necessary, but that student absentee rates are low, and schools in the district are not experiencing staffing shortages, both metrics that the state health department advises schools should consider when deciding whether to operate a hybrid model or offer fully remote instruction,
"Right now, we’re in a good place," Witte said. "I think the conversation around whether to go remote proactively, preemptively, really hinges on, one, what we’re seeing with substantial transmission. Is it inevitable that we’ll start seeing clusters in our schools? I don’t know that it’s inevitable."
Witte added that she believes Monadnock and other school districts around the state have done a good job implementing their reopening plans, "and that’s why we’re not seeing many clusters or outbreaks in our public schools," she said.
The Monadnock district has reported two COVID-19 cases this school year — one at Troy Elementary in early October, and another at Gilsum STEAM Academy later last month. The district did not did not disclose whether the two people who tested positive for the virus were staff or students.
While Monadnock will remain in a hybrid model for now, several other local districts have gone fully remote, either due to COVID-19 cases within the schools, or the rising number of cases throughout the state and region.
Hinsdale schools will be remote until after Thanksgiving after learning last week that a high-school student in the district tested positive for COVID-19. The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District will be remote until at least Dec. 7 following several confirmed COVID-19 cases at Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School/Conant High School. And the Winchester School Board voted last Thursday to switch to fully remote instruction due to the rising number of cases in Cheshire County.
And in addition to SAU 29, the ConVal School District — which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — is planning to switch to remote learning from Nov. 30 through Jan. 15. This transition was written into ConVal's reopening plan in anticipation of a second wave of the coronavirus around the holidays, Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said.
The Monadnock board decided it will reconsider switching to fully remote instruction at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 1.