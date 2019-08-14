SWANZEY CENTER — The Monadnock Regional School Board opted Tuesday to pursue mediation with the district’s budget committee in a vote that follows a few years of tension between the two groups.
On a weighted vote of 10.955 to 1.288, the board decided to spend up to $2,500 for a mediator to work with district administration and the leaders of the two boards. Cornelius “Neil” Moriarty of Richmond and Nicholas Mosher of Roxbury voted against the motion, while Karen Wheeler, who represents Gilsum, was absent.
Last school year, the board and budget committee clashed over the committee’s default budget proposal, which district administrators said was not calculated correctly under state law and would have necessitated cuts. The budget committee ultimately voted to change the figure after the board threatened legal action.
The committee, which comprises elected representatives from the district’s member towns, is responsible for setting the default budget number. Because voters approved the operating budget proposal at the polls in March, the default budget never went into effect.
The Monadnock district covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
Lisa Steadman, chairwoman of the school board and a representative for Troy, said Tuesday that the goal of mediation is to avoid similar issues in the future.
“We want to strengthen our collaboration with the budget committee for this year. In years past, we have had some last-minute conflict or question from the budget committee,” Steadman said. “We want to make sure that this doesn’t keep on happening.”
Superintendent Lisa A. Witte told the board last year that she no longer felt comfortable sending administrators to budget committee meetings because of what she described as “inappropriate conversation” about district personnel during open session.
Wayne Lechlider, chairman of the budget committee, said at the time that he felt administrators didn’t attend enough committee meetings during the budget development process.
Witte reiterated Tuesday that her attempts to resolve the issues with the committee have been unsuccessful, and asked the board to support hiring a mediator.
“I think you all know one of the things I pride myself on is being professional at all times. And I have tried. Outside of meetings, I have tried,” Witte said. “And I feel that having somebody who doesn’t have the history who can come in and just help facilitate a conversation would really go a long way.”
Robert Colbert, a board member who represents Swanzey, said he’s seen emotions run high at budget committee meetings he’s attended as a taxpayer. He said he would support hiring a mediator if that’s what administrators have determined is the appropriate next step.
“We might not agree on what to do at this point, but can we at least agree or is there any discussion that there is a pretty strained relationship between the budget [committee] and board or the budget committee and administration?” Colbert asked.
But a few board members questioned holding a closed mediation session rather than discussing the relationship between the groups in a public setting.
“If somebody makes comments like that, we need to stand up and say, ‘Look, that’s not professional,’ and hopefully the group of individuals involved will recognize that,” Mosher said. “But to kind of close doors and have these side discussions — that’s a little concerning to me, and it puts an additional undercurrent under the already confusing issues.”
Others wondered whether the budget committee would agree to mediation. Board Vice Chairman Scott Peters, who represents Troy, said all the board can do is offer.
“Let’s continue to make sure we’re making our best available to them,” Peters said. “If they choose not to collaborate or take advantage of it, or if they choose not to suggest a positive alternative, then ‘pearls before swine’ — we’ve done our best.”