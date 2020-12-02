The Monadnock Regional School District will move forward with winter sports as planned, the school board decided Tuesday night, though some board members wanted to postpone athletics until after Christmas break due to concerns over COVID-19.
Open gyms for Monadnock sports began Monday, with tryouts set to start Dec. 14. At Tuesday’s school-board meeting, board member Karen Wheeler of Gilsum proposed pausing sports at least until students return from winter break on Jan. 4, when the board could revisit the issue. Wheeler’s motion failed by a weighted vote of 7.714 to 5.286.
Monadnock Regional Middle/High School will field basketball and ice hockey teams, as well as a running club and possibly an outdoor fitness club. The school will not offer indoor track, swimming or wrestling this year.
Board member Eric Stanley of Swanzey, who voted against delaying winter athletics, said students are currently practicing only with their classmates, and interscholastic competition isn’t scheduled to begin until mid-January.
“They’re playing with the same kids that they’re going to school with. Let them play,” Stanley said during the meeting, which was held virtually and drew about 120 viewers via Zoom. “When it comes time where they’re going to be playing a team outside of the school, when they’re going to be playing somebody else, then let’s have this discussion. But just let them play.”
Board member Nicholas Mosher of Roxbury, who voted in favor of postponing winter sports, countered by noting student athletes practicing within the district are still mingling with peers who are not part of the same cohort under the school’s hybrid model, leading to greater potential for COVID-19 spread.
Students in the Monadnock district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — attend school in person two days per week and do remote learning the rest of the week. Families also have the option for their children to learn fully remotely.
The board on Tuesday did not discuss potentially transitioning to remote learning district-wide, after voting at its last meeting on Nov. 17 to remain in the hybrid model despite rising COVID-19 cases locally and throughout the state.
Since then, the district has reported three new COVID-19 cases at Emerson School in Fitzwilliam, bringing Monadnock’s total to five known cases of the viral respiratory illness this school year. Someone at Gilsum STEAM Academy tested positive in mid-October, and Troy Elementary School had a coronavirus case in early October.
Though the board did not act on changing the district’s hybrid model Tuesday, several parents spoke in favor of transitioning to remote learning through the holiday season.
“We are currently experiencing an unprecedented rise in cases of COVID-19 in Cheshire County, and while the district itself is not as affected as, let’s say, Keene, most of us either work or shop in Keene, so the exposure has drastically increased over the past 30 days,” said Henry Sokol, who added that he has one child at Troy Elementary School, and another at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey Center.
The city of Keene, which is the population center of Cheshire County, also has the highest number of active cases, dwarfing other communities with 98 known cases as of Tuesday, according to state health department data.
Melissa Diven of Swanzey, who said she has one child in the district, said she thinks it was dangerous for Monadnock schools to reopen for in-person learning after Thanksgiving.
“I just really want to implore the board to think about acting proactively and not reactively when it comes to keeping the school open,” Diven said. “With all the travel that’s going to be taking place this month, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so many of the other schools in the area are closing from the end of November to middle January, which I think is really prudent in keeping our cases down.”
Monadnock is one of the only area districts that has not switched to fully remote learning through the holidays. N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — announced Nov. 13 that its schools would switch to remote learning from Nov. 30 through at least Jan. 4 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Cheshire County.
Other districts, including ConVal and Fall Mountain, which had been operating under hybrid models, are operating remotely until Jan. 19. Other local school boards that have chosen to go remote, including those in Winchester and Jaffrey-Rindge, will reconsider returning to some level of in-person instruction sooner, with Jaffrey-Rindge discussing the issue at its meeting next Monday.