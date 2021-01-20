The Monadnock school board declined Tuesday to endorse a proposed $32.5 million operating budget for next fiscal year, less than a week after the district’s budget committee cut more than $800,000 from the school board’s initial suggestion.
In a largely symbolic vote that underlined tensions between the two bodies, the school board opted by a 10.757 to 1.122 weighted margin not to support the latest budget proposal — which several budget committee members say would help prevent the district from running a large budget surplus for the fifth consecutive year.
Monadnock Regional School District voters will consider the budget committee’s amended $32.5 million proposal at the district’s deliberative session Jan. 30, before formally voting on the budget at the polls in March. As a result of the school board’s vote Tuesday, the budget warrant article will indicate support only from the budget committee at the deliberative session.
The district’s default budget, which would go into effect if voters reject that article in March, is set at $33.6 million.
The funding dispute between the school board and the budget committee arose at the committee’s Jan. 14 meeting to review this year’s warrant.
Following a public hearing that night, committee member Dan Coffman proposed a 2.6 percent reduction to the $33.3 million budget the school board had proposed Jan. 5.
Coffman noted that the district has run budget surpluses, known as “unallocated fund balances,” between $1.3 million and $2.4 million in each of the past four years. He calculated the $855,000 reduction, he said, by averaging those surpluses and cutting that figure roughly in half.
Monadnock Superintendent Lisa Witte explained that without knowing the final cost of some expenses, like staff health insurance, at the beginning of the budget cycle, the district typically plans to spend at the highest potential rate to avoid running a deficit. An $855,000 cut, Witte told committee members, would likely cause the loss of at least 10 employees across the district.
The committee approved Coffman’s proposed budget reduction by a weighted vote of 5.5 to 3.4.
At the school board meeting Tuesday night, Chairman Scott Peters of Troy provided a recap of the Jan. 14 budget committee meeting. Peters also invited Witte to present any possible effects to Monadnock’s operations if district voters approve the budget committee’s $32.5 million proposal.
Expanding on her Jan. 14 comments, Witte told school board members that she recently met with Monadnock administrators to review potential changes. She explained that although no decisions have been made, the $855,000 cut could mean losing several faculty positions, two administrative staff members in the special-education department, a maintenance worker and the entire preschool in Troy, in addition to funding from various programs.
“There is no way that this would not affect programs and people,” she said.
In response to a question from Peters about when the district would need to inform employees being terminated, if necessary, Witte said there is an April 15 deadline to notify certified staff members whose contracts will not be renewed for the following academic year.
Eleven of the 13 school board members present Tuesday voted not to support the warrant article with an amended $32.5 million budget. Daniel LeClair of Swanzey voted in support of that article, and Elizabeth Tatro of Swanzey abstained due to Internet connectivity issues.
Monadnock voters will have an opportunity to amend each warrant article — including the $32.5 million budget proposal — at the district’s Jan. 30 deliberative session. The 10 a.m. session will be held simultaneously at four separate locations, determined by attendees’ town of residence, and connected via videoconference.
Swanzey and Richmond residents will attend the deliberative session at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School; Fitzwilliam residents at Emerson Elementary School; Gilsum and Roxbury residents at Gilsum STEAM Academy; and Troy residents at Troy Elementary School.
Masks and social distancing will be required at each location, unless medical documentation is provided showing the ability to wear a mask is limited, Witte told the budget committee last week. People will need to be physically present to speak and vote.
On Tuesday, the Monadnock school board also granted Fitzwilliam approval to hold its March 9 town meeting at Emerson Elementary School, which is in the town.
Peters also blasted the Monadnock budget committee for having voted last week not to support a pair of warrant articles that would fund infrastructure projects and two others that would increase staff wages and benefits next year. Peters called the committee’s decisions “disheartening.”
He also criticized remarks from committee member Wayne LaCoste of Swanzey, who said after Witte’s testimony at the Jan. 14 meeting that he believed “it’s a little bit reckless or emotional to float the idea of cutting staff.” Peters called those comments “rude and sexist,” though he did not identify LaCoste by name.
LaCoste said Wednesday morning that he stands by his remark.
“What I said and stand behind was that the comment that was made was reckless and intended to get emotional thoughts into the minds of the voters that teachers would be laid off,” LaCoste said in an email. “This has not been the case in any past years and will likely not be the case for future years due to the large surplus to budget that we have shown year after year.”
Budget Committee Chairman Adam Hopkins of Troy responded to Peters’ criticism in a public comments session at Tuesday’s school board meeting, encouraging residents and Monadnock staff to contact budget committee members for more information about their decisions. Like LaCoste, Hopkins said that despite warnings in recent years that spending reductions would result in losing district staff, the potential cuts never materialized.
“To the best of my recollection, that hasn’t happened, where there’s been a staggering amount of layoffs,” he said.