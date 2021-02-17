The Monadnock Regional School District is beginning to consider what it will take for schools to return to full in-person classes, a move that could potentially come before the end of the academic year.
During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, members posed questions about what a full reopening of schools would look like, including whether the board could decide to transition from the district’s current hybrid model this spring or will wait until the fall.
“It could be either,” Board Chairman Scott Peters of Troy said in response to a question from board member Brian Bohannon of Swanzey. “For certain, [the plans are] to look at the return to school in the fall, but if transmission levels were to settle down, and we were all feeling safe and wanted to return to school, the board could make that motion at a March, April or May board meeting to close out the school year. So I think either are on the table.”
In the meantime, district administrators are preparing plans to bring students back to in-school classes five days a week, compared to the two days of in-person instruction they receive under the district’s hybrid model. The board did not make any decisions on these plans Tuesday, but instead got the chance to ask questions that they would like administrators to answer at the board’s next meeting March 2.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, which drew about 25 viewers via Zoom, board member Kristen Noonan of Fitzwilliam asked whether schools in the district would be able to maintain social distancing within classrooms when all students return to the buildings.
“I know right now we can do 6 feet pretty much all across the board because of hybrid, so I’m wondering how that would look if we went back,” she said.
Students in the Monadnock district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — attend school in person two days per week and do remote learning the rest of the week. Families also have the option for their children to learn fully remotely. According to data presented at Tuesday’s meeting, about 82 percent of the district’s roughly 1,600 students attend school under the hybrid model, while the other 18 percent are fully remote.
Peters said that Noonan’s question about social distancing when full in-person classes resume points to the larger issue of when it will be safe for schools to relax public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, like distancing and mask-wearing.
“How do we gauge when it no longer needs to be 6 feet and it could be something else?” Peters said. “Same thing with the mask policy: What would be the staggered progression of relaxing the mask policy?”
The district’s original policy recommended masks at all times but allowed students and staff to remove their face coverings in classrooms when they were able to maintain social distancing. The board in December adopted a stricter mask policy, with breaks allowed only for eating, socially distanced outdoor activities and twice more throughout the day.
Ultimately, Peters said, the school board and district administrators will continue over the next few months to develop a plan to reopen schools fully, and district administrators are scheduled to present the first steps of this plan at the board’s March 2 meeting.
“So these are the first parts of a return-to-normal plan,” Peters said. “It’s not all-inclusive, and we’re expecting to see more at our first March meeting, as well.”
Monadnock has remained in a hybrid model for the entire school year thus far, while all other area districts switched to remote learning over the holiday season, when coronavirus cases spiked throughout the region. Every other local district has returned to some level of in-person instruction, with the exception of Winchester, where the school board is scheduled to meet Thursday to choose a date to return to hybrid learning.