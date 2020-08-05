SWANZEY CENTER — Families with students in the Monadnock Regional School District will receive a survey by the beginning of next week asking them whether they want their children to return to classes following the district’s hybrid reopening model, or if they will opt for remote learning to begin the new academic year.
The school board approved the district’s proposed back-to-school plan, with some slight adjustments, during a four-hour meeting Tuesday night. The move allows the district, which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy, to move forward with implementing the plan.
Public schools statewide transitioned to remote learning in mid-March due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and remained that way through the end of the school year. After Gov. Chris Sununu released the state’s reopening guidance on July 14, largely leaving final decisions up to individual school districts, public schools throughout the Monadnock Region have been working toward finalizing their reopening plans.
Monadnock’s plan, outlined in a 55-page document released last Monday, allows families and students who are uncomfortable returning to in-person classes at all to choose to take remote classes instead.
Middle and high school students who choose remote learning will take classes through the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, an Exeter-based nonprofit online school, but still remain enrolled in the Monadnock district. Elementary school students also could take classes through VLACS or opt for instruction through another district-provided online platform and would have access to Monadnock teachers on Fridays for support with remote learning.
Students who choose to return to Monadnock schools will report to school twice a week, and learn remotely the other three days. About half of the district’s students will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other half will be in school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Classes are scheduled to begin following the hybrid model on Sep. 14. The district plans to continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in Cheshire County, and if the region is on track for containing the virus (defined in the document as having one or fewer active cases per 100,000 people) for at least two weeks straight, Monadnock will move forward with plans to reopen schools fully for in-person classes starting Nov. 2. The district will make a decision on that by Oct. 20.
Under the hybrid model, no students would be in school on Fridays, but teachers would be available for virtual meetings, and students could work on assignments and utilize other online learning tools. Virtual class meetings on Fridays will be a valuable way for students to interact with their whole class, including students who have opted for full-time remote learning, and for teachers to maintain a sense of community, Jeremy Rathbun, Monadnock’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said.
“We don’t want our kids that are [receiving] remote support to be separate from us. There is going to be a lot of effort and attempt to keep them as part of that community because we need them to be part of that community,” Rathbun said during the meeting, which was held via Zoom. “... We want these kids to be part of our community, regardless of which direction they go.”
School board member Nicholas Mosher, of Roxbury, argued during the meeting that Monadnock should not return to any in-person classes, and instead offer only remote instruction while the novel coronavirus is still present in the community.
“When I look at the two biggest problems here, obviously one of them is the pandemic and how we address that in a way that would prevent the spread, and on the other end is the economic impact on families and the need to work and the need to travel,” Mosher said during the meeting. “And I don’t see the hybrid scenario that’s proposed as a solution to either of those major problems.”
Mosher was the only school board member to vote in favor of that idea, and the only one to vote against the district’s overall reopening plan.
Monadnock’s plan also calls for students and faculty to wear masks when they cannot maintain at least six feet of distance. That means, for the most part, they will be able to take off their masks in class, since the reduced class sizes will allow desks to be spread out. School board member Colleen Toomey, of Swanzey, proposed making masks mandatory at all times to help decrease the potential spread of the virus and give students more consistent expectations.
“I am absolutely avid that masks need to be required at all times, with the exception of eating or drinking [and] possibly if you are outside and distanced away from each other, but I know it’s difficult to keep kids away from each other,” she said.
The school board voted down Toomey’s proposal, and masks will remain mandatory only when physical distance cannot be maintained, though the district does recommend students and staff wear masks at all times.
The only substantive change the board made to the district’s plan was to delay a final decision on how Monadnock will handle athletics and other extracurricular activities. The district’s proposed plan called for contact sports, like football and soccer, to suspend competition and only hold no-contact practices.
The board will consider specific policies on sports and other extracurricular activities at its next meeting, which has not yet been scheduled but will take place before the end of the month.
Monadnock’s back-to-school plan is the work of the district’s School Reopening Planning Team, comprising 27 teachers, staff members and administrators from throughout the district. The group began meeting June 25 and developed the draft plan based on the state’s school reopening guidance, meetings with public health officials and the results of surveys from district employees, students, parents and guardians, which garnered a total of 1,169 responses.
Since Monadnock released its draft reopening plan, district officials have fielded more than 170 questions and comments about the plan on a Google form, where parents and other community members could submit their feedback. District employees submitted an additional 90 comments and questions in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Lisa Witte said.