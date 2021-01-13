The Monadnock Regional School District will hold a public hearing Thursday evening on its proposed 2021-2022 budget and warrant.
The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m., and will be held via Zoom. Anyone who wants to attend the virtual meeting should register in advance by visiting www.mrsd.org/Page/4024.
During the hearing, the district’s budget committee will read through the warrant, including the proposed operating budget of $33,307,289, as voted on Jan. 5 by the school board, and allow for public comment after each article is presented, Chairman Adam Hopkins of Troy said Tuesday.
This year’s warrant is expected to include an article asking voters to appropriate funds for engineering and design work on a plan to consolidate Swanzey’s two elementary schools into one and renovate the district’s three other elementary schools. The school board voted last October to move forward with the plan, which would take place over the next four years if voters approve and the district secures state funding for a portion of the project.
Voters in the district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — rejected a different school consolidation plan last March, leading administrators and school board members to adjust the project and its timeline.
Other warrant articles this year include appropriations for renovations at Gilsum STEAM Academy and Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey Center and approval of the costs included in the collective-bargaining agreements with three staff unions in the district.
After the hearing Thursday evening, the budget committee will make its recommendations on the operating and default budgets, and whether or not to recommend each of the warrant articles. The recommendations of the school board and the budget committee will appear with each article on the warrant when it is presented at the district’s deliberative session.
Monadnock’s deliberative session, where voters have the chance to amend the warrant, is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. The district is moving forward with a plan to hold that meeting in in four different schools, all connected by a Zoom video meeting. Election day is Tuesday, March 9.