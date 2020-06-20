Editor’s note: The students with the top grade-point averages, after the valedictorian and salutatorian, are listed alphabetically. The list Monadnock Regional High School provides does not rank them by GPA.
SWANZEY CENTER — Monadnock Regional High School has announced the 10 students with the highest grade-point averages in the Class of 2020. Monadnock school officials plan to hold the graduation sometime in August.
The class valedictorian is Emma Manlove, daughter of Karen and Nate Manlove of Swanzey. She plans to attend Boston College in the fall, where she will major in biology. During her time at Monadnock, she participated in the National Honor Society, Superintendents Club, swim team for both Monadnock and Greenwood and works part-time. She received the Monadnock Staff Scholarship and the Eileen M. Duchesneau Scholarship and will receive the N.H. STEM and Art Scholar Diploma, as well as the Diploma of Distinction.
The class salutatorian is Elizabeth Domina, daughter of Cheri and Chris Domina of Swanzey. She plans to attend Plymouth State University in the fall, where she will major in environmental policy. During her time at Monadnock, she participated in the National Honor Society and Superintendents Club, volleyball, soccer and marching band. She volunteers for True Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship and works part-time. She received the Joseph Webber English Award, Swanzey Conservation Commission Scholarship, The Italian Club Scholarship and the Old Homestead Garden Club Scholarship, and will receive the N.H. Art Scholars Diploma, as well as the Diploma of Distinction.
Carly Ayotte, daughter of Ron and Amie Ayotte of Swanzey, plans to attend Colby-Sawyer College in New London in the fall, where she will major in exercise science and play field hockey and basketball. During her time at Monadnock, she participated in Superintendents Club, field hockey, basketball and softball and works part-time. She has received the following recognitions: Scholar Athlete-Eric & Greg Kochman Scholarship, Female Athlete of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Biology award, 1st Team All State senior year of field hockey, 2nd team All State junior year of field hockey, honorable mention in basketball senior year, NHIAA scholar athlete, and was included in “The Sentinel 50,” recognizing elite athletes in the Monadnock Region. She was also selected to play in the NHBCO basketball game. She will be receiving the N.H. Scholars Diploma, as well as the Diploma of Distinction.
Julia Konopka, daughter of James and Stephenie Konopka of Swanzey, plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., in the fall, where she will major in architecture. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Superintendents Club, and will receive the N.H. Art Scholars Diploma as well as the Diploma of Distinction.
Sadie Lorenz, daughter of Beth and Lance Lorenz of Fitzwilliam, plans to attend the University of New Hampshire in Durham in the fall, where she will major in environmental science. During her time at Monadnock, she participated in Interact Club, Key Club, National Honor Society, Superintendents Club, student government and was president of Class Council. She also participated in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field. She received the recognition of Outstanding Achievement in Biology, Susan T. Sciuto Memorial Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship, Elm City Rotary Scholarship, The Lewis J. Petkiewicz Scholarship and the Roberts Scholarship. She will receive the N.H. STEM and Art Scholar Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.
Meagan Milowicki, daughter of Karen and Frank Milowicki of Swanzey, plans to attend the University of New Hampshire in Durham in the fall, where she will major in zoology. During her time at Monadnock, she was a member of marching band, pep band, was involved with MoCo Arts and works part-time. She received the Leonard Bernstein Musicianship Award, RIT Computing Award and the New Hampshire Grocers Association Scholarship. She will receive the N.H. STEM and Art Scholar Diploma, as well as the Diploma of Distinction.
Duncan Priestley, son of Wendy and Andrew Priestley of Swanzey, plans to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York in the fall, where he will major in cyber security. During his time at Monadnock, he participated in the theater fine arts department, Raylynmor Opera and Monadnock Chorus. He received the Chorus Award, Computer Science Achievement Award and Distinguished Participation in Theater Arts Award and will receive the N.H. Art Scholar Award.
Cassidy Purrington, daughter of Cori and Ben Purrington of Richmond, plans to attend Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston in the fall, where she will major in biological engineering. During her time at Monadnock, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Superintendents Club, served as Class Council vice president, and participated in student government, Key Club and field hockey. She received the Deb Crowder Art Award, Key Club Recognition Award, MRHS Mathematics Award and Eleanor Greatbatch Scholarship. She will receive the N.H. STEM and Art Scholars Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.
Ayrika West, daughter of Brenda and Brandon West of Swanzey, plans to attend the University of New Hampshire in Durham in the fall, where she will major in business administration. During her time at Monadnock, she was a member of National Honor Society as treasurer, was Class Council secretary, and participated in Key Club, student government and Superintendents Club. She volunteers with the Swanzey Fire Association and works part-time. She received the Monadnock Education Support Staff Association Scholarship, Barbara Lerandeau English Award, Leadership Award, Student Government Member Recognition and the Key Club Recognition Award. She will receive the N.H. STEM and Art Scholars Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.
Christoper Wilder, son of Kristie and Mark Wilder of Swanzey, plans to attend Curry College in Milton, Mass., in the fall, where he will major in communications. During his time at Monadnock, he participated in football, track and field, Interact, National Honor Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Destination Imagination, was student government president, and also participated in theater, the Husky News Network Program and Superintendents Club. He received the St. Michael’s book award, Student Government Gavel, Interact Member Recognition Award, Elm City Rotary Scholarship, Student Government Member Recognition Award, Monadnock Regional Board of REALTORS Scholarship, Leadership Award, The Soucy Scholarship, and the Excellence in Theater Arts Award. He will receive the N.H. STEM and Art Scholars Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.