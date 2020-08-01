SWANZEY CENTER — Members of Monadnock Regional High School's Class of 2020 were able to say their final farewells Saturday the way they wanted: in person.
"For me, it gives this year a sense of closure," said Julia Konopka, who will be studying architecture in the fall at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. "We didn't have an end of the school year this year with everything happening online, and it just kind of ended. This really wraps everything up."
The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools in the Monadnock Region and beyond to shift to remote learning, and many area schools opted to hold online or drive-through-style graduations.
Others, like Monadnock Regional, postponed their ceremonies to August, after students pushed to hold as normal of a graduation as possible.
The ceremony started at 10 a.m. on the school’s football field, as usual. However, this year graduates and up to four guests sat in their own designated section of the field, marked off with white paint, and were separated by at least 6 feet from every other family group.
The graduates — who come from Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Troy and Swanzey — and their families were required to wear masks when exiting their vehicles and making their way to the field. Once they arrived at their designated spot, they could remove their masks for the ceremony.
The students who spoke during Saturday's ceremony used their time to not only congratulate their classmates, but also to address the social issues facing the nation.
Valedictorian Emma Manlove, who will be attending Boston College in the fall as a biology major, told the crowd about her time at Monadnock as a Korean-American student.
She talked of constantly being compared to another half-Asian student, and how she had to deal with a lack of representation throughout her four years of high school.
"I do not say this looking for attention or pity. I am thankful for my times spent in the halls of Monadnock; I am better because of it," Manlove said.
"I am trying to keep in mind what it was like to learn in a predominantly white space," she continued, "and use it to reevaluate and grow in my relationships with others after high school."
Salutatorian Elizabeth Domina, who will be studying environmental science at Plymouth State University this fall, told her classmates what she's learned from the pandemic, despite the hardships.
"I hope that you value, and continue to value, experience over objects, honesty over dignity, kindness over greed, and compassion over the need to always be right," Domina said. "While I hope you connected with your family, your environment and your friends, most of all I hope you connected with yourself."
As they picked up their diplomas, they were also given a gift bag from the school's faculty: a Class of 2020 green face mask, homemade hand sanitizer, a roll of toilet paper and a $100 gift card.
And in lieu of the traditional handshake once the graduates received their diplomas, they were given celebratory elbow bumps from faculty members instead.
Monadnock originally planned for a socially distanced celebration on June 6. Graduates would have been the only people allowed at that ceremony, while loved ones would have had to watch online.
The class voted to postpone its graduation until August in the hopes of having a more traditional ceremony, and the school worked with the graduates to come up with this new plan.
"Even pre-COVID, this is a group of seniors that have pride in who they are and stand up for what they believe in," Principal Lisa Spencer told The Sentinel on Friday. "These young adults graduating ... are our future leaders, doctors, scientists, teachers and caregivers, and there is no doubt in my mind that their positive impact will change our society forever."
The graduates
The following 89 seniors graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey:
Brenden Allen, Katherine Amer, Tyler Arlen, Carly Ayotte, Leo Bashaw, Isabella Bassingthwaite, Alexis Bauer, Cooper Bean, Halee Bertolami, Olivia Beteau, Courtney Bienvenue, Danielle Blake, Lincoln Blodgett, Francisco Camuso, Eric Chase, Clayton Coffman, Dale Coll, Kira Condap, Aaron Corson, Cody Cox, Mackenzie Day, Cheyenne Descoteaux, Elizabeth Domina, Joseph Drew, Sydney Eccleston, Simon Furze, Austin Fusco, Jada Gingras, Evan Goodale, Wyatt Guyette, Hailey Haddock, Carl Hoden, Isaiah Howard, Alex Hudon, Taylor Jackson, Madalyn Jalava, Andrew Johnson, Jonathan Judd, Alexis Keenan, Elijah Kingsbury, Julia Konopka, Keaghan LaBrake, Kathleen Lazzaro, Isabella LeClair, Jackson Lepisto, Kyla Lewis, Sadie Lorenz, Alexa Lussier, Makaleigh Lutz, Destiny Malcolm, Emma Manlove, Wesley Maple, Lauryne Mason, Ella McCauley, Meghan Mecheski, Genae Miller, Meagan Milowicki, Hannah Minson, David Moller, Hannah Morse, Tyler Nash, Brooke O’Brien, Liam Page, Treigh Parrott, Lillian Pouliot, Kayla Pratt, Zachary Priest, Duncan Priestley, Cassidy Purrington, Marcus Quimby, Jayla Schimp, Kelsea Simpson, Myles Slutsky, Shelby Snide, Kevin Sonntag, Ashley Sprague, Caitlin Stearns, Kaitlyn Stowell, Michael Sullivan, Dominick Thornton, Chloe Wakefield, Jared Wallace, Bethany Warner, Isabella Weeks, Ayrika West, Walker Wilbur, Christopher Wilder, Brianne Wing, Hunter Yeaton.