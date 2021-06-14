Editor’s note: The students with the top grade-point averages, after the valedictorian and salutatorian, are listed alphabetically. The list Monadnock Regional High School provides does not rank them by GPA.
SWANZEY CENTER — Monadnock Regional High School has announced the 10 students with the highest grade-point averages in the Class of 2021. Monadnock’s commencement was Saturday, June 5, at the high school.
The class valedictorian is Harrison Ryan, son of Patrick and Lisa Ryan of Swanzey. He plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology, where he will major in aerospace engineering. His activities while at Monadnock included participating in Interact Rotary Club, most recently as president, outdoor and indoor track and field (captain), cross country (captain), National Honor Society, marching band (section leader of drumline), math team, working part-time at CUSAG and membership in Superintendent’s Academic Club. He also finds time to volunteer in the community with the Toys for Tots program, Mount Caesar Union Library and the Shrine All-Star band. Scholarships and awards: West Swanzey Athletic Association Scholarship, AP chemistry award, John Philip Sousa award, excellence in Spanish senior award, Joseph Webber English award, MRHS band boosters award, Eric and Greg Kochman scholar athlete award, MRHS mathematics award, Newby Drogue Aviation Scholarship, 2019 400m Division 3 State Champion, Dartmouth Book Award, Outstanding Achievement in Physics award, Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, N.H. STEM and Art Scholar Diploma and Diploma of Distinction.
The class salutatorian is Delaney Swanson, daughter of Janel Morin of Swanzey. She plans to attend UMass Lowell in the fall, where she will major in environmental science. Her activities while at Monadnock included Interact Rotary Club, Superintendent’s Academic Club, National Honor Society, cross country, track and field, Monadnock Theater, MoCo Arts and NHDI. Scholarships and awards: Scores Running Club Scholarship, Scholar Athlete-Greg and Eric Kochman award, Female Athlete of the Year, Garden Club Scholarship, Swanzey Conservation Commission Award, Smith’s College Book Award, N.H. STEM Scholar Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.
Alyssa Belval, daughter of Nicole and Mark Belval of Swanzey, plans to attend Keene State College, where she will major in graphic design. During her time at Monadnock she participated in Monadnock Theater. Scholarships and awards: Norma Jane Safford Scholarship, Monadnock Area Art Association Scholarship, Keene State Academic Scholarship, Keene State Art and Design Talent Scholarship, the Scholastic Art Award, the N.H. Art Scholar Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.
Kristianna Eyring, daughter of Warren and Tammy Eyring of Troy, plans to attend Trevecca Nazarene University, where she will major in psychology. Her activities while at Monadnock included marching band, Superintendent’s Academic Club and National Honor Society, as well as working part time. Scholarships and awards: Band Booster Scholarship, Leonard Bernstein Musicianship Award, the CMH Foundation Performing Arts Scholarship, N.H. Art Scholar Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.
George Hoffman III, son of George and Tamara Hoffman of Swanzey, plans to work toward owning his own business. His activities while at Monadnock included varsity soccer, track and field and National Honor Society, as well as being self-employed in landscaping. Scholarships and awards: NHIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Markem-Imaje Award, Cheshire Career Center-Linda Proulx Kindness Award, Outstanding Student Award, N.H. STEM Scholar Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.
Audrey May, daughter of Eric and Cally May of Swanzey, plans to attend Regent University, where she will major in criminal justice. Her activities while at Monadnock included Superintendent’s Club, student government, Monadnock Theater, National Honor Society (vice president) and working part time. Scholarships and awards: Fitzwilliam Police Association Scholarship, Harvard Book Award, Excellence in French Award, N.H. Scholar Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.
Chase Ouellette, son of Mark and Tacie Ouellette of Swanzey, plans to attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he will major in biochemistry. His activities while at Monadnock included National Honor Society, Interact Rotary Club, student government, Superintendent’s Academic Club, marching band, cross country, and track and field. Scholarships and awards: Outstanding Achievement in AP Physics Award, N.H. STEM and Art Scholar Diploma and Diploma of Distinction.
Ariana Pimentel, daughter of Tiffany Olaverria and Randy Pimentel of Troy, plans to attend the University of Connecticut, where she will major in chemistry. Her activities while at Monadnock included Interact Rotary Club, Key Club, National Honor Society, volleyball, Superintendent’s Academic Club, Spanish National Honor Society and working at Genesis Healthcare as an LNA. Scholarships and awards: Merit badge in astronomy and statistics, N.H. STEM Scholar Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.
Ashlyn Soteres, daughter of Mike and Gina Soteres of Swanzey, plans to attend Pennsylvania State University, where she will major in biochemistry. Her activities while at Monadnock included participating in National Honor Society, Superintendent’s Academic Club and and working part time. She has also spent numerous years as a Northern Lights cheerleader. Scholarships and awards: Robert Soucy Award, Elks Scholarship, and the MRHS Staff Scholarship, N.H. Art Scholar Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.
Sebastian Swartout, the son of Bradley Swartout and Alaina Barker of Swanzey, plans to attend Keene State College, where he will major in music. His activities while at Monadnock included marching band, National Honor Society and working part time. Scholarships and awards: National School Marching Band Award, N.H. STEM and Art Scholar Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.