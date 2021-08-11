The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Monadnock Region today through Friday, with temperatures expected to climb into the low 90s and heat index values that could reach 102 degrees.
The advisory notes that overnight low temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, “allowing little overnight relief from the heat,” and runs through 8 p.m. Friday. Cheshire, Sullivan and Hillsborough counties are all included in the advisory.
Under the heat advisory, the weather service warns that hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat-related illness. The agency advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms if possible, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
The NWS forecasts temperatures to drop slightly after Friday, but highs are expected to remain in the 80s through the weekend.
For a list of cooling centers in the Monadnock Region, visit www.sentinelsource.com/cooling.