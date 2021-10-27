Gather your goblins, ghosts and ghouls — trick-or-treating returns to the Monadnock Region this weekend!
Here's a list of the available trick-or-treating times throughout the area:
Alstead
Free "Trunk or Treat" event sponsored by the Alstead Police Department Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m. Held rain or shine.
Antrim
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Bennington
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Brattleboro
Drive-thru trick-or-treating at the Municipal Center parking lot, sponsored by the Town of Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department in collaboration with the Brooks Memorial Library. Sunday, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dublin
"Trunk or Treat" event at the Mountain View Bible Church Sunday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Greenfield
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 6 to 8 p.m.
Hancock
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 8 p.m.
Harrisville
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 7 p.m.
Jaffrey
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 6 to 8 p.m.
Keene
A number of downtown businesses are hosting trick-or-treating Saturday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. along Main Street. More information can be found online by searching, "Trick or Treat in Downtown Keene" on Facebook.
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Langdon
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Marlborough
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Peterborough
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 7 p.m.
Swanzey
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 7 p.m.
Winchester
Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 8 p.m.
Towns not listed could not be reached to confirm trick-or-treating times. If your town isn't listed, but does have set trick-or-treating hours, please email news@keenesentinel.com.