Trick or treat
Metro Creative Connection

Gather your goblins, ghosts and ghouls — trick-or-treating returns to the Monadnock Region this weekend!

Here's a list of the available trick-or-treating times throughout the area:

Alstead

Free "Trunk or Treat" event sponsored by the Alstead Police Department Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m. Held rain or shine.

Antrim

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Bennington

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Brattleboro

Drive-thru trick-or-treating at the Municipal Center parking lot, sponsored by the Town of Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department in collaboration with the Brooks Memorial Library. Sunday, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dublin

"Trunk or Treat" event at the Mountain View Bible Church Sunday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Greenfield

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hancock

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 8 p.m.

Harrisville

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 7 p.m.

Jaffrey

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 6 to 8 p.m.

Keene

A number of downtown businesses are hosting trick-or-treating Saturday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. along Main Street. More information can be found online by searching, "Trick or Treat in Downtown Keene" on Facebook.

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Langdon

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Marlborough

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Peterborough

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 7 p.m.

Swanzey

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 7 p.m.

Winchester

Sunday, trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 8 p.m.

Towns not listed could not be reached to confirm trick-or-treating times. If your town isn't listed, but does have set trick-or-treating hours, please email news@keenesentinel.com

Colette Rinker can be reached at crinker@keenesentinel.com.