July was a wet month, all right. For some parts of Southwestern New Hampshire, like Keene and Jaffrey, it was the wettest July in a decade, according to the National Weather Service.
And more rain is in the forecast. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flash-flood watch for Cheshire County, western and central Hillsborough County, and Grafton and Sullivan counties, as well as Windham County, Vt., as precipitation was expected to move into the area in the afternoon or evening.
Four of the five wettest locations in the entire state last month were in the Monadnock Region, according to information released Saturday by the National Weather Service's office in Gray, Maine, with rain totals running roughly 12 to 15 inches above what is considered normal for the month.
Jaffrey topped the list of wettest spots, with 19.17 inches of rain in July, according to preliminary numbers gathered from official National Weather Service Cooperative Weather Observer sites. Jaffrey normally receives 4.29 inches of rain in July, based on statistics from 1991 through 2020.
Keene came in at number four on the list with 16.93 inches, well above the 4.35 inches considered normal for the city in July.
Surry Mountain Lake received a total July rainfall of 18.19 inches, placing it at number two. And Otter Brook Lake came in at number three with 17.85 inches.
The region experienced significant flooding, particularly after a storm during the weekend of July 17 dumped between 5 and 8 inches of rain on the region. Flooding led to road washouts and some evacuations.
More heavy rainfall on July 29 resulted in road damage in Alstead and voluntary evacuations in Marlow. The Monadnock Region received between 3 and 5 inches of rain during that weather event.
The July deluge has left portions of western New Hampshire vulnerable to flash flooding from additional heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service noted in its Sunday forecast.
Locally heavy rainfall was expected overnight with possible thunderstorms. Up to 1½ inches of rain was forecast for the area, with more than 2 inches possible.
Nikki Becker, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Sunday afternoon that August is shaping up to be a month of above-normal temperatures for New Hampshire with “equal chances” of precipitation, “which means it can go either way.”
“Most of the time – not always – precipitation is a little bit harder to predict in our area,” Becker said. “It's just an outlook.”
On a positive note, she said, “we fixed the drought problem.”
While abnormally dry or drought conditions persist in the northern part of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the Monadnock Region, along with the rest of southern New Hampshire, is free of the dry conditions that plagued the area last summer.
This story has been updated to include recent weather alerts.