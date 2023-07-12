As the water recedes from flooded roads, the total amount of storm-related damage in Monadnock Region communities remains unclear.
But in Swanzey alone, Town Administrator Michael Branley estimated it was in the $1 million to $2 million range.
Rain that started last weekend caused flooding in communities across New Hampshire, New York and Vermont, closing streets and prompting N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu to visit Winchester on Tuesday. As area towns reopen roads and examine impacts, state crews are working to assess the damage in order to request assistance from the federal government.
Branley said Christian Hill, Dunn Hill and Honey Hill roads in Swanzey remained impassible Wednesday, while sections of Atkinson Hill and East Shore roads were closed to all traffic.
Also impassible were Winch Hill, Pebble Hill, Corliss and Rabbit Hollow roads and a segment of Holbrook Avenue, Branley said, although he noted they'd become accessible for emergency vehicles and residents. He added that Talbot Hill Road, Foxglove Lane, Eaton Road and Partridgeberry Lane sustained significant damage but were open.
In Winchester on Wednesday, Town Administrator Karey Miner said Forest Lake Road was open to one lane of traffic while Route 10 was closed directly south of Kapper Drive. She added that though she couldn't be certain, the distance of damaged highway was probably less than half a mile.
According to N.H. Department of Transportation data on the website newengland511.org, Route 10 was closed from Forest Lake Road to Coombs Bridge Road.
Alstead Town Clerk/Tax Collector Julie Bacon said Wednesday that the middle section of Thayer Brook Road was shut down, but the road was accessible from each end. Additionally, she said North Road was closed between the East Alstead Fire Station and Old Settlers Road.
Hinsdale Town Administrator Kathryn Lynch said no roads were shut down as of Wednesday, but Plain Road Extension would be closed to all traffic July 24-31 for repairs. Lynch said fixes to that road would cost around $70,000, while repairs to a private road leading to the town well would cost around $6,000. The town administrators for Winchester and Alstead said they did not yet have total damage estimates.
Vanessa Palange, community outreach coordinator for the N.H. Department of Safety, said Wednesday afternoon that the department had reached out to all 234 communities in the state. Four crews assessed damage and spoke with New Hampshire communities Tuesday, she said, and three were continuing the process Wednesday.
“We are taking photos; we are working with the communities to do initial damage assessments,” Palange said. “Once we have done those initial damage assessments, we need to request from [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] to do joint preliminary damage assessments.”
She said these assessments must be done within 30 days, to meet the deadline for the state to submit a request to FEMA for a major disaster declaration. Palange added that FEMA would then evaluate the request and send it to the president for approval.
According to a FEMA information sheet, a disaster declaration opens federal funding and programs to residents, and state and local governments, depending on community needs identified during the damage assessments.
“We’re already on the ground; we’re already working with those communities to do those initial damage assessments,” she said.
“Sometimes, [the joint assessment with FEMA] can also get delayed depending on how busy the FEMA teams are,” she added, pointing to the agency's need to respond to other flooded states as well.
Palange said there are two types of assistance. New Hampshire plans to request a major disaster declaration, while President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Vermont on Tuesday. The two differ in the type of events that can prompt them, as well as the scope and amount of assistance, according to FEMA information. Each state has different damage thresholds — based on population — that they have to reach to ask for a declaration, Palange said.
“The state itself has to reach a threshold of almost $2.5 million before we can ask for a disaster declaration,” she said. “So that’s what those preliminary damage assessments are for.” She specified that the threshold for the state is $2,438,226 while counties also have individual thresholds, with Cheshire County’s being $313,478. Sullivan County's threshold is $191,200, according to a N.H Department of Safety document Palange provided.
